Brother of Sacred Heart Invitational
at Catholic High
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s, 271. 2. Brusly, 142. 3. E.D. White, 76. 4. St. Michael, 39. 5. Central, 37. 6. University, 4.
Track events
100: 1. Dillon Landry, St. Joseph’s, 12.97. 2. Meagan Davis, Brusly, 13.57. 3. Mary Turner, St. Joseph’s, 13.95.
200: 1. Megan Williams, Brusly, 27.26. 2. Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 28.28. 3. Julia Robichaux, E.D. White, 28.65.
400: 1. Alexandria Stewart, St. Joseph’s, 1:03.24. 2. Kaitlyn Woods, Brusly, 1:06.18. 3. Dalasia Thomas, Brusly, 1:07.19.
800: 1. Rylee Mathvin, E.D. White, 2:29.69. 2. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph’s, 2:30.12. 3. Julia Robichaux, E.D. White, 2:33.86.
1,600: 1. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph’s, 5:28.63. 2. Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph’s, 5:29.14. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 5:35.03.
3,200: 1. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph’s, 11:42.12. 2. Olivia DeGravelle, E.D White, 12:42.47. 3. Ainsley Brignac, St. Joseph’s, 13:03.34.
100 hurdles: 1. Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 17.71. 2. Rebecca Bateman, St. Joseph’s, 18.16. 3. Jalyric Reed, Brusly, 18.33.
300 hurdles: 1. Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 50.91. 2. Madeline Ferachi, St. Joseph’s, 51.21. 3. Jalyric Reed, Brusly, 54.48.
4x100: 1. Brusly, 50.40. 2. St. Joseph’s, 50.48. 3. St. Joseph’s B, 52.86.
4x200: 1. Brusly, 1:46.43. St. Joseph’s, 1:49.33. 3. St. Joseph’s B, 1:51.91.
4x400: 1. St. Joseph’s, 4:13.51. 2. E.D. White, 4:29.71. 3. Central, 4:39.51.
4x800: 1. St. Joseph’s, 10:21.29. 2. St. Joseph’s B, :54.99. 3. St. Michael, 11:33.31.
Field events
High jump: 1. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph’s, 4-10. 2. Amireyah Williams, Brusly, 4-08. 3. Julia Coffey, St. Michael, 4-06.
Pole vault: 1. Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph’s, 11-00. 2. Elizabeth Hebert, E.D. White, 11-00. 3. Anna Marino, E.D. White, 8-00.
Long jump: 1. Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 18-05.75. 2. Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 18-01.75. 3. Mary Turner, St. Joseph’s, 15-10.
Javelin: 1. Tia Anderson, Brusly, 88-05. 2. Avery Landry, St. Joseph’s, 75-09. 3. Taigan Heck, Central, 72-02.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 228.40. 2. Brother Martin, 126.40. 3. E.D. White, 84. 4. University, 55. 5. St. Michael, 31. 6. Central, 25.80. 7. Brusly, 23.40.
Track events
100: 1. Christopher Gravois, E.D. White, 10.94. 2. Austin Ausberry, University, 11.35. 3. Tyler Heil, Central, 11.82.
200: 1. Christopher Gravois, E.D. White, 22.35. 2. Nathaniel Thompson, E.D. White, 23.95. 3. Corey Lambert, Brother Martin, 23.99.
400: 1. Austin Tatum, Brother Martin, 51.32. 2. Carsen Manuel, University, 52.40. 3. Henry Mensman, Catholic High, 53.03.
800: 1. Darian Chestnut, Brother Martin, 2:00.94. 2. Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 2:01.57. 3. Max Guillot, Catholic High, 2:03.20.
1,600: 1. Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 4:32.38. 2. Harrison Thomas, Catholic High, 4:32.49. 3. Darian Chestnut, Brother Martin, 4:39.29.
3,200: 1. Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 9:48.86. 2. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 9:52.66. 3. Eyan Calico, Brother Martin, 9:54.90.
110 hurdles: 1. Torey Lambert, Brother Martin, 15.80. 2. Porter Tanner, Catholic High, 17.54. 3. Cooper Blades, E.D. White, 20.20.
300 hurdles: 1. Torey Lambert, Brother Martin, 42.04. 2. Porter Tanner, Catholic High, 42.69. 3. Jason Paulin, Brother Martin, 43.13.
4x100: 1. Catholic High, 44.79. 2. Brusly, 46.53. 3. Brother Martin B, 46.89.
4x200: 1. Brother Martin, 1:34.50. 2. Brusly, 1:37.09. 3. Central, 1:40.23.
4x400: 1. Brother Martin, 3:31.17. 2. E.D. White, 3:34.43. 3. Catholic High, 3:37.99.
4x800: 1. Catholic High, 8:32.18. 2. Brother Martin, 8:42.42. 3. University, 9:13.06.
Field events
High jump: 1. John Feet, Catholic High, 5-06. 2. Alex Rodrigue, St. Michael, 5-06. 3. Governor Maurer, E.D. White, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1. Bransen Phillips, Catholic High, 12-00. 2. Jake Agosta, E.D. White, 9-06. 3. Drake Fields, E.D. White, 8-06.
Long jump: 1. Bennett Saia, Catholic High, 22-04.75. 2. Bradley Wright, Catholic High, 22-01. 3. Edan Stagg, University, 21-11.50.
Triple jump: 1. Clayton Warner, Catholic High, 44-01.50. 2. Chance Young, St. Michael, 41-10.50. 3. Benjamin Rodrigue, E.D. White, 41-07.50.
Discus: 1. Gerard Lorio, Catholic High, 143-10. 2. Ryan Cedel, Catholic High, 126-09. 3. Austin Maggio, Catholic High, 119-02.
Javelin: 1. Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 190-10. 2. Cody Clement, Brother Martin, 163-07. 3. Joseph Kronenberger, Catholic High, 158-04.
Shot put: 1. Price Edwards, Catholic High, 45-07. 2. Gavin Jones, University, 43-10. 3. Ervin Smith, Catholic High, 41-08.
Clarence Antoine Relays
At Baton Rouge High
Girls
Team scores: 1. Scotlandville, 133. 2. Baton Rouge High, 94. 3. East Ascension, 73. 4. Lake Charles College Prep, 55. 5. Liberty, 42. 6. Madison Prep, 31. 7. Central, 28. 8. Dunham, 27. 8. Livonia, 27. 10. St. Louis Catholic, 16. 11. Woodlawn, 14. 12. Istrouma, 12. 13. Wilkinson County, 3. 14. St. John, 2. 15. McKinley, 1.
Track results
100: 1. Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 12.38. 2. Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 12.48. 3. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 12.58.
200: 1. Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 25.65. 2. Kierra Wallace, Baton Rouge High, 26.08. 3. Andrenae Jones, East Ascension, 26.84.
400: 1. Jayla Mason, Lake Charles College Prep, 57.23. 2. Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 59.48. 3. Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 1:00.68.
800: 1. Kiara Spiller, Istrouma, 2:31.45. 2. Alaysia Reed, Lake Charles College Prep, 2:36.80. 3. Amri Sambolah, Lake Charles College Prep, 2:37.18.
1,600: 1. Riley Ries, Dunham, 5:59.71. 2. Madison Spears, Livonia, 6:16.67. 3. Kennedi Kullman, Woodlawn, 6:20.02.
3,200: 1. Riley Ries, Dunham, 13:12.12. 2. Madison Spears, Livonia, 13:53.43. 3. Olivia Caputo, Baton Rouge High, 14:49.27.
100 hurdles: 1. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.02. 2. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis Catholic, 14.62. 3. Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 15.36.
300 hurdles: 1. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.02. 2. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis Catholic, 43.78. 3. Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 46.25.
4x100: 1. Scotlandville, 48.13. 2. Baton Rouge High, 51.46. 3. Madison Prep, 51.63.
4x200: 1. Scotlandville, 1:41.52. 2. Lake Charles College Prep, 1:44.83. 3. Liberty, 1:48.77.
4x400: 1. Lake Charles College Prep, 4:10.89. 2. Scotlandville, 4:14.82. 3. East Ascension, 4:39.38.
4x800: 1. Scotlandville, 10:36.91. 2. Baton Rouge High, 11:39.18. 3. Livonia, 11:52.82.
Field events
High jump: 1. Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 5-02. 2. Madyson Kent, Scotlandville, 5-00. 3. Sahnya Lanthon, East Ascension, 5-00.
Long jump: 1. Whitney Harris, Scotlandville, 16-02.25. 2. Tamiah Cross, Central, 16-01.50. 3. Alana Pryor, Baton Rouge High, 15-02.
Triple jump: 1. Peyton Dunn, Baton Rouge High, 32-07.50. 2. Tamiah Cross, Central, 32-05. 3. McKenzie Landry, Woodlawn, 32-04.75.
Shot put: 1. Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 38-11. 2. Kiristen McGirt, East Ascension, 34-01. 3. Leah Guy, Liberty, 33-10.
Discus: 1. Leah Guy, Liberty, 105-03. 2. Kiristen McGirt, East Ascension, 98-10. 3. Ja’Myah Williams, Madison Prep, 98-01.
Javelin: 1. Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 116-01. 2. Leah Guy, Liberty, 84-02. 3. Taigan Heck, Central, 81-08.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Scotlandville, 157. 2. Woodlawn, 99. 3. Lake Charles College Prep, 75. 4. Dunham, 53. 5. Baton Rouge High, 50. 6. Central, 34. 6. Liberty, 34. 8. Wilkinson County, 22. 9. Belaire, 14. 10. Madison Prep, 11. 11. Livonia, 7. 12. Istrouma, 2.
Track events
100: 1. Darryl George, Scotlandville, 10.79. 2. J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.81. 3. Jay Veon Haynes, Woodlawn, 10.82.
200: 1. J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.82. 2. Kyree Langley, Scotlandville, 22.20. 3. Trevonte Citizen, Lake Charles College Prep, 22.51.
400: 1. Jarell Joseph, Lake Charles College Prep, 49.20. 2. Darius Charles, Lake Charles College Prep, 51.77. 3. Tyler Heil, Central, 53.35.
800: 1. Corinthian Walker, Scotlandville, 2:05.83. 2. Reese Davis, Dunham, 2:05.91. 3. Hunter Kullman, Woodlawn, 2:06.92.
1,600: 1. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 4:42.52. 2. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 5:07.29. 3. Conrad Schoegal, Baton Rouge High, 5:11.90.
3,200: 1. Antonio Delgado, Dunham, 10:40.92. 2. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 10:42.50. 3. Tyler Thibodeaux, Dunham, 10:58.52.
110 hurdles: 1. Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 15.12. Cody Rucker, Liberty, 16.80. 3. Clayton Adams, Woodlawn, 17.55.
300 hurdles: 1. Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 40.56. 2. Kevin Thomas, Lake Charles College Prep, 43.22. 3. Cody Rucker, Liberty, 44.12.
4x100: 1. Scotlandville, 41.98. 2. Woodlawn, 42.16. 3. Liberty, 44.28.
4x200: 1. Scotlandville, 1:27.97. 2. Lake Charles College Prep, 1:29.83. 3. Madison Prep, 1:32.41.
4x400: 1. Scotlandville, 3:25.07. 2. Lake Charles College Prep, 3:26.36. 3. Woodlawn, 3:26.85.
4x800: 1. Dunham, 8:41.98. 2. Scotlandville, 9:00.50. 3. Woodlawn, 9:02.90.
Field events
High jump: 1. Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 6-02. 2. Cody Rucker, Liberty, 5-10. 3. Cameron Hill, Lake Charles College Prep, 5-08.
Long jump: 1. Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 21-04.50. 2. Braylen Walker, Lake Charles College Prep, 20-08.50. 3. Kyree Langley, Scotlandville, 20-06.50.
Triple jump: 1. Amir Dotson, Baton Rouge High, 40-11. 2. Amarion Parker, Woodlawn, 38-08.50. 3. Jevon Washington, Central, 34-07.
Shot put: 1. Mehki Smith, Scotlandville, 50-00. 2. Reginald Burks, Lake Charles College Prep, 47-07. 3. Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson County, 46-07.50.
Discus: 1. Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson County, 121-05. 2. Jayden Woods, Woodlawn, 108-00. 3. Jayden Barton, Scotlandville, 103-11.
Javelin: 1. Jeremiah Bell, Scotlandville, 151-11. 2. Mason Watson, Woodlawn, 129-05. 3. Kaiden Lang, Central, 129
Bronco Relays
at Zachary High School
Girls
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 103. 2. Dutchtown, 79.50. 3. Zachary, 79. 4. West Feliciana, 78. 5. Brusly, 34. 6. St. Amant, 29. 7. Port Allen, 12. 8. Northeast, 10.5. 9. Broadmoor, 8.
Track results
100: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.16. 2. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 13.04. 3. Dedricanna Johnson, Port Allen, 13.28.
400: 1. Naveah London, West Feliciana, 1:02.99. 2. Taylor Hankton, Broadmoor, 1:03.36. 3. Madeline Temple, West Feliciana, 1:04.14.
800: 1. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:29.25. 2. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 2:32.32. 3. Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 2:33.82.
1,600: 1. Isabella Latkovich, Dutchtown, 6:03.17. 2. Rebekah Reid, Episcopal, 6:07.43. 3. Mya Bascom, St. Amant, 6:12.21.
100 hurdles: 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 15.31. 2. Lanay Mealy, Zachary, 16.34. 3. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 16.69.
4x100: 1. Zachary, 48.20. 2. Brusly, 49.56. 3. West Feliciana, 52.58.
4x200: 1. Zachary, 1:42.24. 2. West Feliciana, 1:45.35. 3. Brusly, 1:48.35.
4x800: 1. Episcopal, 10:19.48. 2. Dutchtown, 12:00.27. 3. West Feliciana, 12:03.39.
Field
High jump: 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-02. 2. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 5-02. 3. Aniya Flowers, Northeast, 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 17-06.50. 2. Gracie Eues, Dutchtown, 16-11. 3. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 16-09.
Triple jump: 1. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 34-04. 2. Gracie Eues, Dutchtown, 33-06.25. 3. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 31-10.50.
Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 42-08. 2. Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 34-02. 3. Samillion Mims, West Feliciana, 31-09.
Javelin: 1. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 104-02. 2. Dru Webb, St. Amant, 88-02. 3. Gracie Baker, St. Amant, 87-02.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 110. 2. St. Amant, 70. 3. Dutchtown, 54. 4. Episcopal, 29.50. 5. West Feliciana, 24. 6. Port Allen, 17. 7. Northeast, 16. 8. Broadmoor, 9. 9. Mandeville, 8. 10. Brusly, 2.50.
Track results
100: 1. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.98. 2. Tre’Shaun Dunn, St. Amant, 11.38. 3. Brennan Gibson, Port Allen, 11.54.
800: 1. Lejaune George, Zachary, 1:59.49. 2. Leonardo Fuentes, St. Amant, 2:06.63. 3. Bryce Jarrell, West Feliciana, 2:08.06.
1,600: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:16.10. 2. Nathan Fontan, Mandeville, 4:20.68. 3. Lejaune George, Zachary, 4:31.62.
110 hurdles: 1. Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 15.01. 2. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 15.13. 3. Christopher Williams, Broadmoor, 16.18.
4x100: 1. Zachary, 42.82. 2. Dutchtown, 43.04. 3. St. Amant, 44.72.
4x200: 1. Dutchtown, 1:30.77. 2. Zachary, 1:30.78. 3. West Feliciana, 1:32.57.
4x800: 1. St. Amant, 8:59.17. 2. Episcopal, 9:13.26. 3. Zachary, 9:56.79.
Field events
High jump: 1. Tre’Shaun Dunn, St. Amant, 6-04. 2. D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 6-04. 3. Allen Phagans, Northeast, 5-08.
Pole vault: 1. Logan McCarthy, Zachary, 11-00. 2. William Ribes, Episcopal, 11-00. 3. Julian Romano, Episcopal, 10-06.
Long jump: 1. Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 21-10.25. 2. D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 21-07.50. 3. Tre’Shaun Dunn, St. Amant, 21-03.
Shot put: 1. Tai’Shon Nelson, Zachary, 48-00. 2. Kameron Hamilton, Zachary, 45-07. 3. Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 42-11.
Javelin: 1. Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 167-09. 2. CHaddick Bridges, Zachary, 93-05. 3. Valentin Rangelov, Episcopal, 88-11.