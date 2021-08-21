Making a push into the Class 5A upper echelon can be a daunting assignment. But experience from a COVID-19 altered 2020 season and talent at quarterback should provide a good starting point for Denham Springs of District 4-5A and St. Amant of 5-5A.
Denham Springs has only won one game each of the last two seasons. But in junior Reese Mooney, the Yellow Jackets return a top quarterback in a district that is loaded at that position.
Mooney split time with senior John McDaniel last season, and completed 57 of 86 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns over the Jackets’ final three games. He has more than 20 scholarship offers, including Nebraska, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Running back Ray McKneely also returns.
“He’s a kid that has been naturally gifted with talent,” second-year Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “With his growth and knowledge of the game, he’s going to continue to put all of that together to the point where he can lead our program to the type of success we haven’t seen in years.”
St. Amant started 4-0, but lost its last three games. Included in the final run was a COVID-related two-week break, a three-point loss in double overtime to rival East Ascension, and a first-round playoff loss.
But the Gators return senior quarterback Cole Poirrier who provides a steady presence after completing 97 of 172 passes for 1,552 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago.
“We’re going to start and finish with our senior class that’s led by Cole,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “This is the kind of team I like to coach. They’re close, they’re kind of getting overlooked right now. We’ve got veteran leadership and I think this is the kind of team that can surprise some people.”
Other teams looking to make a 5A leap include Live Oak, Walker and McKinley.
Live Oak went 5-4 last season, and was in the hunt for the 4-5A title until the last week of the regular season under first-year head coach Blane Westmoreland.
LOHS returns three running backs who combined for over 1,000 yards rushing led by Daylen Lee. The Eagles’ T.J. Magee was the No. 2 rusher and top defensive player.
Walker went 1-7 last year, its first losing season since 2014, but returns quarterback Hunter Bethel.
At McKinley, former Panthers assistant Malcolm Reed returns as a first-year head coach after spending two seasons on the staff at 5-5A rival St. Amant.
“The (prior experience) helps me understand the caliber of programs we’re competing against,” Reed said. “We won’t have (the squad size) of schools like Dutchtown, St. Amant, EA or Catholic. It’s about maximizing what we have.”