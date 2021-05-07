With so many moving pieces at a track meet as large as the LHSAA outdoor state championship, it can be hard to predict success.
Unless you’re Episcopal High.
The Knights followed up teams wins by their boys and girls teams in the 2019 state meet with another double win, both by wide margins Friday evening at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The Episcopal girls got three wins from Francie Oliver in jumping events, and were never caught. They finished with 120 points, well ahead of Newman (78), St. Thomas Aquinas (70) and Holy Savior Menard (54).
The Knights boys also started fast with Austin Sybrandt and Oliver Jack claiming wins in the field on their way to a winning total of 90 points. Port Allen (53) edged Lafayette Christian (52) for second place.
“We exceeded our expectations by probably 20 points,” EHS girls coach Bill Jones said. “We got 38 points in the field and then it just snowballed. All the kids performed so well. I think almost the entire team got on the podium at some point today. You couldn’t ask for more than that.”
Overall, the Knights had 16 scoring performances with only two placing lower than third. Oliver had firsts in the long jump (18 feet, ½ inch), high jump (5-3¾) and triple jump (37-5). They also had a win from Daila Young in the 100 hurdles (15.38 seconds).
“I am really excited,” said Oliver, who set personal records in each of her wins. “Everybody came today and really showed what we can do. It is what we do every meet … come and work to do our best. I am so glad I was able to PR and win all three of my events to help the team.”
The Episcopal boys started out with Sybrandt winning the javelin with a throw (185-8) that was 20 feet better than his qualifying mark. Jack added a win in the shot put (56-5 ¾) narrowly missing a school record in the process.
“This is a special group of seniors,” said Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin, whose team completed a sweep of cross country, indoor and outdoor team titles for the fifth consecutive season when all events were staged. “They’re competitors, and they hate to lose. I saw that at the indoor meet. I think everybody, boys and girls, had personal records today except for maybe three, which is phenomenal in a state meet.”
On the track, Episcopal placed in the top four in all three relays. The Knights cleaned up in the hurdles events with Ethan Hook winning both while teammate Dryden Huggins claimed a pair of third places.
“We’ve been working hard all year, and we always knew we were capable of this,” Hook said. “We’ve had a crazy year with injuries and everything, but it feels great to come out here and finally get the job done.”
Other notables included the performances by Dunahm’s distance runners. Riley Ries won the girls 1,600 (5:27.09) and came back to win the 3,200 (11:36.51). On the boys side, John Walker McDonald took a huge early lead and won the 3,200 (10:02.52) after finishing second in the 1,600.
The Port Allen boys bolstered their second place finish with two wins in the jumps. Chris Murphy won the long jump (23-10) while Darius Jarrett took first in the triple jump (45-5).