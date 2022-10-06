Say the word “midseason” to a group of football coaches and it would elicit a range of responses.
Halfway home or halfway gone? Middle of the road. You get the idea in a cliché kind of way.
From my perspective as a sportswriter, it comes down to two things: the body of work so far and what needs to happen next.
Where they need to be now. It is a long list.
There are plenty of Baton Rouge area brand names — Plaquemine (5-0), Episcopal (5-0), Catholic-PC (5-0), West Feliciana (5-0), Catholic (4-1), The Dunham School (4-1), Zachary (3-1), University (3-2), Madison Prep (3-2) and Southern Lab (2-2).
Not all teams with bright, shiny records are listed here. Nor should they be. Strength of schedule and past success does factor in. All wins do not carry the same weight and some losses may be more important in team development than an easy win.
Bruised and likely better?
East Ascension (1-4) and Woodlawn (2-3, prior to Thursday) stand out here. EAHS coach Darnell Lee believes a gauntlet that included two No. 1 teams and other ranked teams has his team battle tested. That theory gets tested Friday vs. rival St. Amant.
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall felt the same going into Thursday’s showdown with Zachary.
Biggest surprises? Episcopal.
That seems odd to say about a 5-0 team that is traditionally solid. The death of former star player/defensive coordinator Jimmy Williams of cancer over the summer was a huge blow.
Football staff changes and coupled with the shuffle that happens when starters must be replaced could have caused the Knights to stumble out of the gate. Of course, the opposite has been true.
Bright beginnings. Scotlandville and Slaughter Community Charter.
With a forfeit win over powerful Karr, first-year head coach Ryan Clark has Scotlandville (3-2) over .500 also while playing a brutal schedule.
A road win over Rummel last week was huge for the first-time head coach who was previously Madison Prep’s defensive coordinator.
Slaughter’s first-year head coach Patrick Clarkston has the 1A Knights sitting at 5-0, continuing progress from a year ago when he was defensive coordinator.
More data needed. Again, another long list.
Denham Springs (4-1), Walker (4-1), Dutchtown (2-2) and Liberty (1-4), among others.
The first three teams all play Thursday night. Walker and Dutchtown play each other in a 5-5A opener that matches teams from different parishes.
Denham Springs is off to its best start since the mid-1990s and got within seven of St. Thomas More on the road last week. How all of these teams fare in district play will be tell the tale now.
Liberty RB Kaleb Jackson, the LSU commitment, will miss Friday’s 4-5A opener with Catholic High due to the ankle injury suffered Week 1 vs. Southern Lab. So, the Patriots don’t have all their cards on the table yet.
Yes, district matters?
Power ratings do determine where teams will land on those revamped select/nonselect divisions.
But with fewer teams making the playoffs the pressure to pile up as many wins and power points as possible for this new playoff system will increase.
You go with what you’ve got, which makes each district win … or any win for that matter … a hot commodity.
Cliché wise, the verdict for me is halfway home.
It is great to see so many teams off to great starts. I never overlook teams with a key injury, multiple injuries, tough luck losses or losses to powerful opponents.
There is always the possibility of a big upset win or a surprising loss. Maybe a record-setting performance.
The possibilities are practically endless. And they all make high school football worth watching every week.