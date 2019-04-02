WATSON — Denham Springs had little margin for error Tuesday evening when it visited Live Oak for a District 4-5A baseball game, but the errors piled up and so did the Eagles’ runs.
The Yellow Jackets committed four of their six errors in the first inning, and went on to fall to Live Oak 17-7 in a game that was called by the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“We had a couple of timely hits and they didn’t, but credit to (Denham Springs), they didn’t give up,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “We had a chance to put them away and they kept scratching. They’re one of the better hitting teams we’ve faced.”
For Live Oak (18-7, 2-1), the win was its 10th in 12 games, but one that was important after the Eagles lost at Walker on Saturday.
Sal Palermo started and went the distance on the mound for Live Oak. He pitched out of a first-inning jam, and held Denham Springs to three runs over the first four innings. By that time, the Eagles offense had given him a 14-3 lead.
Denham Springs (12-10, 2-1) had a chance to put early pressure on Live Oak when it loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning. The Jackets only came away with one run.
The Eagles responded with six runs in the bottom of the first. Leadoff batter Rhett Rosever was hit by Jackets starter Tyler Evans to start the at-bat. Cam Dickerson put down a sacrifice bunt, and was safe on a throwing error.
The next four batters reached safely, and when the dust finally settled, Live Oak had sent 10 batters to the plate. Three of the Eagles six runs in the inning were unearned.
“We very easily could have stuck a couple of more runs on the board in the first inning,” Jackets coach Mark Carroll said. “It could have changed a lot of things. And there were one or two snafus after that where we could have cut into (Live Oak’s lead) and made it more competitive on our part.”
After the first, Evans kept Live Oak off the scoreboard until the fourth inning, when the Eagles scored eight runs. He was replaced by J.T. Gould after giving up a two-run home run to Brant Smith.
“We walked eight or nine guys tonight, and you’re not going to beat anybody when you do that,” Carroll said. “You can’t give them that many chances.”
Smith finished with two hits and four RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Also finishing with two hits apiece were Rosever, Lane Hutchinson, Collin Martin and Jake Burchfield.
Evans had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Jackets.