Catholic High coach Brad Bass had a full bullpen at his disposal heading into Saturday’s winner-take-all Game 3 against St. Paul’s but he only needed to call one number out of the pen to help the Bears punch their ticket to Sulphur.
William Boneno threw 6⅔ innings of relief and the Bears beat the Wolves 8-4 to win the best-of-three quarterfinal series 2-1. No. 4-seeded Catholic advances to the state tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 1 Byrd. John Curtis will face Jesuit in the other semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday.
On Saturday, Prescott Marsh got the start for Catholic but was pulled after one-third of an inning with the Bears trailing 1-0. Boneno came in with runners on first and second. The Wolves put up two more runs to take a 3-0 lead before things slowed down for the St. Paul's offense at Grizzly Field in Baton Rouge.
Boneno pitched 6⅔ innings and allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
“I knew it was Game 3 and we weren’t holding anything back,” Boneno said. “When the game started, I knew my name could be called at any moment so, whether it happened in the first inning, fifth inning, whatever, I was ready to go. I came into a tough situation. After I made it out the first, I knew if I could do that, I could start a clean inning all day.”
After St. Paul’s three-run first inning, Catholic responded with two runs in the second. Cole Cranford’s sacrifice fly scored the Bears’ first run. CJ Sturiale followed with an RBI single to right field.
The Wolves extended the lead to 4-2 in the fourth on Kade Anderson’s sacrifice fly.
Cranford sent a double to left field in the bottom half of the fourth that scored two runs and tied the game at 4-4.
Addison Ainsworth brought Cranford in to score on a single to center field that gave Catholic High a lead the team wouldn’t lose.
The Bears offense gave Boneno three insurance runs in the fifth.
“We knew we had a quality bullpen today,” Bass said. “Prescott got the nod today, it wasn’t his day, that’s OK. (He) toughed it out and that’s what great families and teams do. When somebody doesn’t have their best, they pick them up and that’s what Will did. What a tremendous effort.
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Bass added. “Back at the beginning, I knew if we could tie the game it would be tough and if we could take the lead that I had enough confidence in Will and the pitching staff we had and the offense that we could break it open.
"Can’t say enough about this team. Can’t say enough about the performance of all of our seniors. This is a team that’s been battle tested and I’m so excited to be their head coach.”
Dalton Wilson led Catholic High (16-14) with three hits in three at-bats with one RBI. Ainsworth and Eric Hebert had two hits apiece.
Anderson led St. Paul’s offense with two hits. Aiden Barrios got the start on the mound for the Wolves. He allowed five runs on eight hits with one strikeout.
“I thought Catholic played really well today,” St. Paul's coach Mick Nunez said. “We both played well. It’s a good series every time we get together for a game. They came out on top this time. I’m proud of my boys. I wish them the best of luck. They swung the bat today.”