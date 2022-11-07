“The medium is the message.”
For the LHSAA, a new playoff format amounts to pretty much the same thing.
Canadian communications theorist Marshall McLuhan coined “The medium is the message” in a book published nearly 60 years ago.
In its own way, the LHSAA’s new select/nonselect football playoffs flips this equation and high school football in ways we never thought much of 15 years ago.
The LHSAA’s revamped eight-division format features a much more balanced number of schools in each division. And with its four select and four nonselect divisions, the LHSAA plan is the “medium” for the 2022-23 playoffs in football, basketball, baseball and softball.
There will be a different message come January. Will LHSAA member schools like the football portion of the plan enough to go along with it beyond this year? Or will things revert back to the split plans adopted between 2013 and 2016?
That is the question for LHSAA staff members, executive director Eddie Bonine, the LHSAA’s executive committee and principals/coaches at member schools.
Fortunately for all of us, watching how the football playoffs unfold should be a lot more fun to follow than a theory in a book.
How successful the LHSAA’s playoff “medium” will be depends on two things: How competitive each bracket is and how happy/unhappy schools are with how they fare. If enough influential people get behind it or nix it, a majority is likely to follow.
I certainly can’t speak for any member schools. But as a member of the media, I am intrigued by the possibilities for not only Baton Rouge teams, but also for others statewide.
The way the LHSAA has mixed the select and nonselect title games for its Prep Classic set for Dec. 8-10 at the Caesars Superdome also looks pretty good. Hopefully, it lessens the possibility of either select or nonselect schools saying they are being “punished” by having a particular game time.
This week the matchups that are north vs. south or feature teams from different south Louisiana regions are intriguing. In Division I nonselect, how about West Ouachita at East Ascension and Parkway at Dutchtown as north-south measuring sticks locally?
In Division I select, you have Woodlawn at Brother Martin in a battle of schools that would not normally play each other.
Of course, there are all-local matchups such as St. Amant at Zachary in Division I nonselect and John Ehret at Rummel in Division I select. There are matchups that include two teams that have never played each other before and rematches for two rivals.
And there are already unusual facts to note. Like Alexandria-based Menard traveling to Baton Rouge for a second straight week to take on Parkview Baptist in Division III select. Menard played at Glen Oaks last week.
Many of us hated those science labs we had to do in school. Now we have a five-week lab experiment on a football field.
No test tubes will be broken. As for the set of norms we are attached to? No guarantees there.