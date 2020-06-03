After earning MVP honors while leading Port Allen High to its first boys basketball title, there was only one more thing Collin Holloway needed — a college destination.
The 6-foot-6 Holloway said he got exactly what he wanted when he committed to Georgetown on Wednesday. A timetable for Holloway to sign with the Hoyas is still developing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They have been recruiting me for a while and today my family and I were on the phone with coach Patrick Ewing and the whole coaching staff,” Holloway said. “We all talked and I decided to commit.
"Georgetown has everything I wanted. I get to play for a coach who in in the Hall of Fame, they’ve got a great coaching staff and it’s the chance to play in the Big East.”
Holloway earned Class 2A All-State and All-Metro honors as a senior. He averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds a game in his lone season with the Pelicans. In the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tourney, Holloway posted back-to-back 30-point games as PAHS won its title by beating Rayville in overtime. Holloway played three seasons at Catholic High.
“I’m so proud of Collin. This is big not only for him, but also for Port Allen,” PAHS coach Derrick Jones said. “He wanted the chance to play college basketball at a high level and he has worked very hard to improve his game. And now Collin will go back to work. His next journey begins.”