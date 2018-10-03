St. Joseph’s Academy was on the brink of taking the first set from Mount Carmel, leading 24-22 on Wednesday night.
Cubs coach April Hagadone called timeout and assembled her undefeated team around her.
“I told them that we’ve come back from bigger deficits than this and we can do it again,” Hagadone said. “I have confidence in them and they have confidence in themselves and they never looked back.”
Ellie Holzman’s kill started a 4-0 run that ended with a pair of blocks kills by Madeline Keene for a 26-24 victory.
“We had to focus in and we knew we couldn’t make any more mistakes,” Keene said. “We played our best and pulled it out.”
Mount Carmel had an easier time after that, winning the next two sets 24-8, 25-14 on their home court.
“I was proud of the way we came out at the beginning and how hard we fought,” St. Joseph’s coach Sivi Miller said. “We got it to game point and we made a couple of mistakes or we would have pulled it off.”
The Redstickers shook off the disappointment of letting the first set get away well enough to grab an early 3-2 lead in the second set, but the Cubs scored the next five points. St. Joseph’s trailed just 11-7 before Holzman had three of her match-high 14 kills during a 6-0 run.
Olivia Reames stopped the run with one of her team-high seven kills but Mount Carmel scored the final eight points as Tea Jones had two of her match-high three aces.
“Mount Carmel kind of owned the second and third sets,” Miller said.
The Cubs looked like they might dominate the third set when they scored the first five points as Jones had one kill and Keene had two. But the Redstickers twice pulled within one point.
Mount Carmel scored seven of eight points to open a 15-8 lead and it eventually finished on a 3-0 run as Keene had one kill and Emily Meyer had the last two.
“We all brought our ‘A’ game,” Keene said. “When everybody contributes, you can just focus on your job.”
It was the Cubs’ third victory this season against the Redstickers, who they have beaten in the past two Division I state title matches. Mount Carmel won 25-14, 25-16, 25-9 on Sept. 12 at St. Joseph’s and 25-13, 25-19 in a tournament three days later in Mobile Ala.
St. Joseph’s (14-9), which has been playing without two injured starters for the past few weeks, hosts Central on Monday.
“We have a young team out there, but they have a lot of touches now,” Miller said. “They’re going to get better and better.”
Mount Carmel (23-0) hosts St. Amant on Tuesday.
“We try not to think about the record,” Keene said. “It’s great to be undefeated but in order to be that you have to stay focused and trust your teammates.”