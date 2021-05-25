Volleyball
Madison Cassidy · Parkview Baptist
Cassidy helped the Eagles to the No. 1 playoff seed in Division IV and a berth in the quarterfinals. She was the Baton Rouge area’s All-Metro MVP for Divisions III, IV and V. Cassidy had 337 kills, 255 digs and is a Southern Miss beach volleyball signee.
Cross country
Sophie Martin · St. Joseph’s Academy
Martin led the Class 5A Redstickers throughout the 2020 season, accented by a season-best three-mile time of 17 minutes, 36.4 seconds. She ended the season with a second-place finish in Class 5A as SJA won a fifth title in a row. Martin also is an LSU signee.
Swimming
Rylee Moore · Parkview Baptist
Moore was selected as the Capital City Swim League’s Outstanding Girls Swimmer for the second straight year. She also was the MVP of both the CCSL and LHSAA Division III championship meets for the second straight year for the Eagles. Moore is a TCU signee.
Basketball
Presleigh Scott · Doyle
Scott solidified her status as one of the most prolific scorers in Louisiana in 2020-21. She helped power the Tigers to a Class 2A runner-up finish in early March by averaging 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists. Scott is a Southeastern Louisiana signee and was the All-Metro MVP.
Powerlifting
Quamecca Stafford · Lutcher
A Star of Stars for the second time, Stafford helped the Lutcher girls win their 14th straight state powerlifting title, and she was recently selected as the top Louisiana high school girls lifter all-time. She won the 114-pound weight class with a total lift of 955 pounds, including a 410-pound deadlift.
Soccer
Lily Mittendorf · University
Mittendorf played center back and led a team that illustrated just how defense can win championships. The U-High defense finished with 15 shutouts and allowed only five goals all season, and the Cubs won their second straight Division III LHSAA title. She also contributed nine goals to the U-High attack.
Gymnastics
Ava Riche · St. Joseph’s Academy
Riche is a Star of Stars for the second time after helping the Redstickers to an LHSAA title. She won the LHSAA Level 8 all-around competition with a combined score of 38.000 points. Riche’s top single event score came on vault, where she recorded a 9.700 score.
Bowling
Ashtyn Yoches · Dutchtown
Yoches led the Griffins to the LHSAA semifinals in their second season with a girls team. She was selected as the district MVP and ended the season with the Baton Rouge area’s highest per-game average of 194. Once the team competition was over, Yoches placed seventh in LHSAA’s singles competition.
Tennis
Madison Morris · Parkview Baptist
Morris was the Baton Rouge area’s most accomplished high school singles player during the 2021 spring season, compiling a 15-1 record. She was unbeaten in the regular season and won a regional title for the Eagles. Morris ended the season by finishing as the LHSAA’s Division III singles runner-up.
Softball
Lainee Bailey · Walker
Bailey was truly a dual-threat player. She led the Wildcats to the Class 5A quarterfinals as a hitter and a pitcher. Bailey had a 21-2 record, a 1.38 ERA and 187 strikeouts in the circle. She led the Walker offense by hitting .522 with 20 home runs and 43 RBIs.
Golf
Sophia Macias · Episcopal
Macias is proof that age is only a number for some competitors. As an eighth-grader, she won all seven of the Knights’ regular-season matches and also posted an 18-hole average of 69.75. Macias was the Baton Rouge Metro tourney champion and grabbed a fourth-place finish at the LHSAA’s Division II tourney.
Track and field
Ariel Pedigo · Parkview Baptist
Pedigo was the Outstanding Performer in Class 3A at the LHSAA’s Outdoor meet ... which was only one of her huge accomplishments. She won the national indoor title in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches, and she ranks nationally in the long jump and javelin too.