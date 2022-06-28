Class 5A-4A
Outstanding Player
Addison Jackson, St. Amant
It was a banner year and a whole lot more for Addison Jackson, who has already been selected as the Outstanding Player in Class 5A and the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Now she is the All-Metro Outstanding Player for Class 5A-4A
“Definitely … what we saw from Addison this year was maturity as a player who was a junior,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “She lost most of her freshman year to the pandemic.
“After we lost last year (in the quarterfinals), she was determined to make herself a better player. We saw that when she was in the circle and at the plate.”
Jackson helped the Gators end the season with a 26-game winning streak and the Class 5A title in definitive fashion. The Boston College commitment tossed a perfect game and hit a home run in a 10-0 victory over West Monroe in the title game.
In the circle, Jackson was 30-2 with 325 strikeouts. As a leadoff hitter, Jackson had a .527 batting average with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs.
“If Addison had only done what she did in the circle and not batted, the numbers would stand on their own,” Pitre said. “It’s the same thing with what she did at the plate. That’s a great season by itself.
“When you look at both things — the way she pitched and hit — it was just an amazing season.”
Coach of the Year
Amy Pitre
St. Amant
Pitre coached the Gators to their second Class 5A title in four years. St. Amant ended its season with a 26-game winning streak. Along the way, her St. Amant team was ranked in two national polls.
Pitchers
Lainee Bailey, Walker, Sr.; Cailyn Heyl, Central, Jr.; Ana Grace Garcia, St. Joseph’s Academy, So.
Catchers
Alayna Daigrepont, Walker, Sr.; Brynne Songy, Dutchtown, Sr.
Infielders
Caitlin Riche, Walker, Jr.; Chloe Magee, Live Oak, Jr.; Shaun Leiva, Live Oak, Sr.; Alix Franklin, St. Amant, So.; Morgan Lavergne, Central, Sr.
Outfielders
Gyvan Hammonds, Walker, Sr.; Haleigh Cushenberry, Live Oak, So.; Carmen Dixon, St. Amant, Sr.; Madelyn Edwards, Central, Sr.
Utility
Ryann Schexnayder, Walker, Sr.; Michaela Doiron, Zachary, Sr.; Caterina Byars, St. Amant, Sr.; Autumn Vessier, Central, Sr.; Kamran Kent, Live Oak, So.; Katelyn Bessonette, Dutchtown, Sr.
Class 3A and below
Outstanding Player
Taylor Douglas, Holden
Pitching for a successful team often comes with added pressure. Taylor Douglas prefers to put pressure on opponents and the Holden junior has the perfect philosophy for that. She also had a season that made her the choice for the Outstanding Player honor on the All-Metro softball team for Class 3A and below.
“I don’t sweat the little stuff,” Douglas said. “That is probably the big difference between this year and last year.
“People are going to hit the ball. You just have to move on to the next pitch. It’s the same thing when I bat. If you don’t get a hit, you get ready for the next at-bat.”
The Rockets’ junior pitcher starred in the circle and at the plate while leading her team to a fifth straight LHSAA Class B title this spring.
Douglas was 25-8 in the circle and struck out 194 batters to set the pace for Livingston Parish school.
She batted .581 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Douglas’ mature mindset came into play in the Class B final. Anacoco led off the game with a home run off Douglas.
However, Douglas and Rockets quickly regrouped and notched a 10-4 victory. Douglas also ignited a back-to-back-to-back home run barrage that put the game out of reach.
“The mentality we have is that we work the next pitch and the next play," Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “Taylor embodies that.”
Coach of the Year
Amanda Decell, Doyle
Decell notched her 200th career victory while leading Class 2A Doyle to the LHSAA softball tournament for the third straight season. The Tigers finished with a 26-10.
Pitchers
Kynleigh Rhymer, St. John; Amelia Bouvier, Brusly; Rebecca Frey, Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Catchers
Katie Salling, Parkview Baptist; Kylee Savant, Doyle.
Infielders
Britt Bourgoyne, Brusly; Gracie Duffy, Holden; Addison Harvey, University; Kay Kay Savant, Doyle; Jaci Vannorden, Parview Baptist.
Outfielders
Laila Clark, Brusly; Addison Controno, Doyle; Kaylee Richard, St. John; Laine Sullivan, Dunham.
Utility
Claire Cullen, French Settlement; Lily St. Germain, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Emma Fabre, Brusly; Raievah Craddock, Holden; Morgan Jackson, University; Charli Neumann, St. John.