When a team is clinging to a two-point lead, making a bold move is often the right call. Zachary opted for a variation of that theme.
The Broncos called on Jalen Bolden in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-5 senior scored 10 straight points, including two 3-pointers, as Zachary notched a 58-47 road victory over Scotlandville on Friday night.
“I got in foul trouble in the first half, and I knew I needed to come up big for my team,” Bolden said. “I did not force it. The game just came to me.”
With the win, the Broncos (31-3, 5-0) clinched the District 4-5A title, their first district basketball title since the late 1990s.
Brandon Hardy scored a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the first half for Zachary. C’Zavian Teasett led Scotlandville with 14 points. Rayvon Smith scored all 13 of his points in the second half for the Hornets (23-7), while Dorian Booker added 12.
“First off, that is a championship team and a championship program in Scotlandville,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “They are going to give you their best shot. When they came back on us, we answered.
“I am proud of these kids … 31 wins and the first district title since 1998, I believe, and they earned it.”
The teams traded 3-point baskets to open the game, but it took almost four minutes for both teams to settle in.
Scotlandville had a faster start. Chase Sample’s 3-pointer with 3:38 to go gave the Hornets an 8-3 lead.
Zachary bounced back to score 10 of the final 14 points. Two free throws from Hardy sent the Broncos into the second quarter with a 13-12 lead.
Zachary controlled the second quarter thanks to a 12-1 run. Predictably, Scotlandville closed with an 8-2 surge. Booker’s layup with 32.9 seconds remaining cut Zachary's lead to 26-22.
A 3-pointer by Teasett tied the score at 26-26 early in the second half. The teams exchanged the lead the rest of the third quarter. Kalen Huggins drove down the lane for a layup with 40.3 seconds left. That bucket staked Zachary to a 38-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Smith was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to pull Scotlandville within 44-42 at the 5:20 mark. Bolden responded with his personal 10-point surge.
“It’s like I said before, to win games like this, you have to make plays,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “Zachary made more of them than us in the fourth quarter. Hat's off to them.
“We play McMain tomorrow and move to the playoffs. I am anxious to see what this team does the rest of the way.”