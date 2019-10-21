Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (7-0): The Bears just keep rolling along and are 2-0 in District 5-5A going into Friday’s game with traditional rival St. Amant at Memorial Stadium.
2, Zachary (4-2): With those two early-season losses in the rear-view mirror, the Broncos and their 18 new starters continue to evolve and grow. Friday’s District 4-5A game with Scotlandville will be an intriguing test.
3, East Ascension (5-2): Yet another team with two losses. But the Spartans of 5-5A are capable of repeating the feat of a year ago, by making another deep postseason run.
4, Central (7-0): Everyone doubted this team early in the year and all they have done is prove themselves week in and week out. This week brings another key 4-5A test with Walker.
5, Dutchtown (6-1) and Walker (5-2): Coach Chad Mahaffey’s Walker team is playing awfully well going into the 4-5A showdown with Central. Dutchtown showed a great deal of tenacity and had a chance to win vs. East Ascension last week.
7, Scotlandville (5-2): Back-to-back losses to start District 4-5A play is certainly not what the Hornets wanted. Their mettle will be tested again with a Week 8 game at Zachary.
8, Live Oak (5-2): Like Scotlandville, the Eagles entered the year with some lofty expectations. An 0-2 start in 4-5A is discouraging, but most of this team’s goals remain attainable. Up next is Denham Springs.
9, St. Amant (5-2): The Gators have won four straight and look to play the giant-killer when they take on Catholic High this week.
10, St. Michael (4-3): The Warriors have weathered some ups and downs, but are now 2-0 in District 7-4A. St. Michael also is the lone 7-4A team with a winning overall record going into this week's game against Istrouma, also 2-0 in 7-4A.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Livonia.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (7-0): Another week and another easy win for the Wildcats of District 9-3A, who have established themselves as a Class 3A frontrunner.
2, University (5-2): The Cubs have won four straight going into their Week 8 showdown with Madison Prep in District 7-3A.
3, Madison Prep (6-1): Six straight wins have put the Chargers, who are enjoying their best Class 3A season, on a collision course with U-High this week. We may learn important things about each team.
4, Ascension Catholic (6-0): A nondistrict win over a Class 3A opponent is the latest triumph for the Class 1A Bulldogs who face East Iberville in a key District 7-1A game this week.
5, Southern Lab (3-3) and The Dunham School (6-1): Class 1A SLHS had an open date last week and should be healthy for its three District 6-1A games. The Kittens figure to be force in the Division IV playoffs. Meanwhile, Dunham can’t relish that 28-27 win over rival Episcopal much because the Tigers travel to East Feliciana in District 8-2A.
7, Baker (4-2): An overtime road win over Parkview Baptist in Week 7 helps boost the District 7-3A Buffaloes going into the stretch run of the 2019 season.
8, Episcopal (5-2): The Knights came so close to a win over Dunham last week. Despite the loss, they have proven themselves as one of the area top 10 in this group.
9, Catholic-PC (5-2): Perhaps no one had a bigger Week 7 win than Class 1A Hornets, who bounced previously unbeaten Opelousas Catholic 44-10.
10, Parkview Baptist (4-3): That loss to Baker was tough, so it will be interesting to see how the Eagles of 7-3A regroup against Brusly in Week 8.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Donaldsonville, East Iberville, Lutcher.