University High scored early and often in route to the program’s 20th straight victory, blanking Glen Oaks 55-0.
The Cubs offense moved fast and efficiently out the gate. It took just four plays for the Cubs to score, with quarterback John-Gordon McKernan hitting receiver Logan Simoneaux on a 2-yard touchdown pass. The drive was dominated by running back Mike Hollins who had a 15-yard run and 27-yard gain on screen pass.
The Cubs needed just seven plays to put up 20 points, taking a 20-0 lead through the first three drives, while holding the Panthers offense to minus 2 yards through one quarter. Twice in the first half, the Cubs scored on the first play of the drive.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said even in a lopsided game, it was important to execute and get other players some playing time.
“We just try to challenge our guys every week, and I thought they came ready to play tonight,” Mahaffey said. “I thought some of the guys that subbed in later played hard as well. It was good experience for them.”
For Glen Oaks, blocking for quarterback De’Monte Upkins and holding on to the snap were issues for the offense, while punter Jaylon Kinchen had three of his first four punts disrupted, giving U-High good field position. The longest gain from scrimmage in the first half was a 10-yard run from senior fullback John McQuirter who ran through five Cub defenders on the play.
With only four seniors on the roster, Panthers coach Jack Phillips said every game is a teaching moment for his players.
“We’re trying to get better every week, and some of them don’t have that much experience,” Phillips said. “I’m focused on the future, I know we don’t have a very big team depth wise or size wise. We’re just trying to have some fun and teach guys how to play football.”
The connection between McKernan and senior receiver Christian Harris looked strong as they connected for two big plays in the first half, including a 50-yard touchdown pass.
As the first half wore on, the game went into running-clock mode with three minutes left and a big U-High lead. McKernan was replaced by senior Aleksander Popov at quarterback, and he finished with three touchdown passes on the short-lived evening. The Cubs ran the ball out to end the half, with sophomore running back Keilen Ross scoring on a 43-yard run to make it 41-0 at halftime.
The Cubs made their third quarterback change to start the second half with junior Tanner Lawson getting a shot.
Running back Cameron Dorsey spun and juked his way for a 34-yard touchdown scamper as the Cubs put up 14 second-half points.
Glen Oaks had a nice drive going in the third quarter led by Kinchen, who ran for 34 yards on the drive. The drive was slowed after a holding penalty and was halted when Dorsey intercepted Upkins. The Cubs then ran out the clock.