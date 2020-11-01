Team totals: 1, Catholic 541. 2, Baton Rouge High 355. 3, University 179. 4, Dutchtown 162. 5, Episcopal 139. 6, Zachary 124. 7, East Ascension 116. 8, Denham Springs 87. 9, Parkview Baptist 84. 10, The Dunham School 81. 11, Woodlawn 52. 12, Liberty 45. 13, West Feliciana 37. 14, Brusly 35. 15, St. Amant 30. 16, Walker 26. 17, Plaquemine 8.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:40.57. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:41.46. 3, Dutchtown 1:48.83.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:39.41. 2, Will Cooper, Catholic, 1:45.41. 3, Tomas Galvez, BRHS, 1:50.04.
200 individual medley: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:51.41. 2, Brooks Moore, PBS, 1:55.16. 3, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:57.52.
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 21.06. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 21.11. 3, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 21.15.
100 butterfly: 1, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 50.47. 2, Eric Wang, BRHS, 54.30. 3, Richard Ge, BRHS, 55.19.
100 freestyle: 1, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 46.24. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 46.37. 3, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 47.18.
500 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 4:41.17. 2, Will Cooper, Catholic, 4:43.77. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 4:50.76.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:25.29. 2, University 1:34.52. 3, BRHS 1:36.56.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 50.28. 2, Jeffrey Talbot Catholic, 54.53. 3, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 54.72.
100 breaststroke: 1, Brooks Moore, PBS, 57.92. 2, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 59.69. 3, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:00.25.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:09.61. 2, BRHS 3:23.21. 3, University 3:29.77.