Catholic High senior receiver Daniel Harden caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Beale on the game’s final play, lifting the Bears to a thrilling 30-28 victory over Woodlawn on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Woodlawn, led by quarterback Rickie Collins and receiver Clayton Adams, had scored 21 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead with 2:02 left in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Collins to Adams. Catholic got a 46-yard kickoff return from Bradley Wright to the Woodlawn 39-yard line, setting up the final nine-play drive.
Third-ranked Catholic (7-1, 3-0 District 4-5A) had an intense week of practice to try to avenge last season’s 35-28 loss to Woodlawn. The Panthers (3-5, 1-2) played much better in the second half after falling behind 24-7.
How it was won
Beale connected on 6 of 9 passes in the winning drive. He tossed two passes for 22 yards to Wright, one pass to Shelton Sampson for 5 yards and three passes for 12 yards to Harden (Woodlawn’s Tyler Knox deflected one of the attempts in the final minute). The pass to Sampson set up a fourth-and-goal from the 5. Catholic ran the clock down to 3 seconds and called timeout. Sampson went in motion on the final play to the left. He and Harden both ran out patterns with Sampson up and Harden back. Beale threw a nice pass and Harden came down with the ball, beating Woodlawn's man-to-man coverage.
Player of the game
Catholic High receiver Daniel Harden: Harden had eight catches for 92 yards with a long of 26. He had three touchdown catches of 15, 26 and 5 yards. Woodlawn took an early 7-0 lead on a 74-yard punt return from Adams. Harden came back with his 15-yard reception with 3:07 left in the first to tie it at 7. Harden’s second score (26 yards) completed a 24-0 run by the Bears as Catholic led 24-7 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
They said it
Marcus Randall, Woodlawn coach: “We held them down until the last play of the game. Our guy was there to make a play, but their guy made a better play. That’s the game. Beale made a good throw on the rollout. Clayton Adams is an all-around football player for us. He’s a competitor and our go-to guy.”
Catholic coach David Simoneaux: “Our players were dialed in. They knew the capability of Woodlawn. Daniel Harden is a great player for us. It’s unbelievable what he does for us. Our defense played great. We don’t have a plan for a player like Rickie Collins. He’s a heck of a football player. I was proud of how calm the guys were on that last drive. We work on that in practice all the time and they came through.”
Notable
- Collins led the Woodlawn comeback with three second-half scoring drives. He had a 72-yard spectacular run that set up his 1-yard scoring run. Collins completed fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 15 yards to Cordale Richardson and 10 yards to Adams. Collins finished with 12 carries for 138 yards. Collins completed 13 of 21 passes for 171 yards with one interception. Adams had nine catches for 112 yards. Javeon Haynes had 16 carries for 80 yards for Woodlawn.
- Catholic’s Barry Remo rushed 17 times for 137 yards. Beale completed 16 of 29 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Sampson had five catches for 45 yards. Sampson and Collins are LSU football commitments.
- Catholic’s Jacob Bradford and Woodlawn’s Joe London had first-half interceptions.