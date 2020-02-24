BRUSLY — The first quarter of Loranger's 53-43 road win over No. 8 Brusly wasn’t the brightest moment of Myan Barthelemy’s young career.
Saddled with a pair of fouls in the first four minutes of the game, the Loranger freshman sis not score in the first quarter.
At the end of the fourth quarter, Barthelemy wrapped up her second-career playoff game with a pair of free throws to send ninth-seeded Loranger, the two-time defending champion, to the Class 3A quarterfinals, where they’ll face off against No. 1 Northwest.
Barthelemy finished with 18 points over the final three quarters and helped the Lady Wolves (14-7, 6-2 8-3A) advance, ending the season for the Panthers (30-6, 6-2 7-3A).
“I thought the playoff atmosphere got to her a little bit, being a freshman,” Loranger coach Sean Shields said of Barthelemy’s first quarter.
Despite the 18-point performance from Barthelemy, it was Brusly’s Angel Bradford who led the game with 29 points. Myla Anderson was the only other Panther in double digits with 11. Lulu Hookfin scored 13 for the Wolves, while Madyson Shields finished with 10.
When both Barthelemy and senior guard Lulu Hookfin were tagged with fouls early, Shields had to make a decision in a peculiar situation: With only eight players on the active roster, should he risk benching his starting backcourt to save them for later
The thought never crossed his mind.
“No, never,” Shields said. “I thought one of the calls was ticky-tack initially, Myan had an offensive foul early and those are the ones you can’t control. You know when you only really have five players, benching them is not an option. It’s harder as a coach, but it makes your decisions a lot easier.
Anchored by Bradford and Anderson, the Panthers pressured the ball heavily up the court, forcing Loranger’s backcourt into risky passes that led to a slew of turnovers in the first half. The foul trouble forced Hookfin and Barthelemy to play conservatively in the waning minutes of the game, something that Brusly's point guard Bradford took advantage of, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“This program is going to miss Angel Bradford,” Brusly coach Trent Ellis said. “She came in as a freshman she started laying a great foundation for the future of this program. For every underclassman that got the chance to play with her, I hoped they learned a lot from her and that they’re able to carry just a part of what she brought to this program forward.”