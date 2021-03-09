LAFAYETTE — Scotlandville made it back to the Division I state championship — and by the slimmest of margins.
The Hornets avoided overtime in their Division I state semifinal win Tuesday against Jesuit when a potential tying 3-ponter at the buzzer fell short of the rim.
The 46-43 victory put Scotlandville back in the state final for a 12th consecutive season — and with a chance at earning a fifth consecutive Division I championship when it faces St. Augustine in a third consecutive title game Saturday.
“Through the years you get to reflect back on how far we’ve come,” said Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample, who remembered his first semifinal win coming against Jesuit in game that was similar to what the teams played Tuesday at the Cajundome.
“The team we have here, everybody counted these guys out. We had so many rock stars last year that left and went to college. For these guys to come back with a chip on their shoulder (and win) a tough, tough game.”
Scotlandville (26-3) led by nine points in the second quarter and never relinquished the lead in the second half.
Jesuit (20-10) drew within one point on three successive baskets in the third quarter. The Blue Jays could have tied the score at the free-throw line with 18.8 seconds remaining. Junior Matthew Knight made the first free throw that cut the Scotlandville lead to 44-43 but missed the second one.
Sophomore C’Zavian Teasett made two free throws with 8.7 seconds for Scotlandville. Jesuit tried three times to set up a possible tying 3-pointer in the final seconds, twice calling timeout with 4.6 seconds and then 1.9 seconds to play.
The final inbounds play from in front of the Jesuit bench went to senior Patrick Lavie for a shot from the right corner. Scotlandville sophomore John Hubbard defended Lavie with his right arm extended above his head.
The game was nothing like when the teams played last season in the playoffs and Scotlandville won by 50 points. Scotlandville had state player of the year Reece Beekman last season. Before him was three-time state player of the year Ja’Vonte Smart.
“Coach is telling us to fight,” said senior Zaheem Jackson, who had 19 points and eight rebounds. “He instills that in us every day – fight. We said we don’t have the team we had last year. Ever since September, he’s been telling us to go out and fight.”
Senior Emaryeon McDonald made two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 10 points for Scotlandville. Senior forward Porter Lichtl scored 16 points for Jesuit. Lavie and Matthew Knight both finished with 10 points.
The title game will be in Lake Charles.