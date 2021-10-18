1, Catholic (7-0): The top-ranked Bears of Class 5A continued their season of dominance with another big win in District 5-5A, this time over McKinley last week.
2, Zachary (7-0): Like Catholic, the No. 2 Broncos notched another big win. ZHS is 2-0 in District 4-5A, going into Friday’s showdown with Scotlandville which figures to be one of the area’s top games.
3, University (7-0): Yes, no doubt that the Cubs were impressive in their win over Madison Prep in a District 7-3A of top teams.
Neither team was flawless, but both got what was needed as playoffs loom. The Cubs made plays and held off MPA, no easy feat.
4, Lutcher (5-0) and Madison Prep (6-1): Remember, there are more titans in Baton Rouge's Class 3A alongside U-High.
Lutcher is unbeaten going into its 9-3A showdown with E.D. White. As the community continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, Lutcher devastates its opponents.
No, Madison Prep did not beat U-High in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown. That should not be a knock on the Chargers, who were a possession away from possibly tying the game. Last year, MPA lost to U-High and won the Class 3A title.
6, Scotlandville (3-3): The record does not wow you. After playing a tough predistrict schedule, the Hornets are 2-0 in District 4-5A going into Friday’s showdown at Zachary.
7, Woodlawn (3-2): Could the Panthers be one of Louisiana’s most explosive offensive teams? That is a valid theory and after big wins over Dutchtown and St. Amant, East Ascension is up next.
8, Southern Lab (4-2): Is this the Kittens’ year to advance to an LHSAA title game again? Could be. Last week’s win over 2A Ascension Episcopal and a loss to 2A Dunham should help define that process.
9, Liberty (6-0), Episcopal (6-0), Belaire (5-1): Liberty continues to impress and faces a key District 7-4A game at Plaquemine this week. Belaire has already beaten Plaquemine and is the other unbeaten team in 7-4A. The Bengals host St. Michael.
I said last week that Liberty and Belaire and two of the best breakout stories in 2021. Both should expand their storylines this week.
In honor of a huge come-from-behind win over rival Dunham last week, Episcopal of District 8-2A close out the top 10. Proof once again that rivalry games are the best.
Up next in 5A/4A: Central (4-2), East Ascension (2-3), Dutchtown (4-2), St. Amant (5-1), Walker (3-3).
Up next in 3A and below: Ascension Catholic (3-1), Brusly (6-1), Donaldsonville (4-2), Dunham (4-3), Port Allen (5-2), St. James (4-2).