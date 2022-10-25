It is easy to peg Catholic High’s William DeJean as the swimmer who has it all. The lone senior for the Bears is an SMU commitment, has five U.S. Swimming junior national qualifying times and is a two-time academic All-American.
DeJean enters this weekend’s Capital City Swim League Championships as the defending champion in two events — the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. More importantly, he also competes with a renewed sense of purpose, thanks to two life experiences over the last 12 months.
The first had DeJean doubting his future. The other threatened to alter the future of his younger brother, Jackson, a Catholic teammate.
“I had a really good summer … probably the best season I have ever had,” DeJean said. “I tend to get sick easily, and I had a very frustrating fall and spring. I got COVID and was sick a couple of other times.
“Then at high school state, I got food poisoning. That negated the work I put in. There was a point last spring … around March and April when I really wasn’t sure I wanted to do this anymore.”
DeJean struck a deal with his year-round coaches at Crawfish Aquatics — keep working, focus on each day and see what happens. At the end of the Louisiana Long Course season in July, DeJean earned male swimmer of the meet honors.
That incredible high was tempered days later. A routine LHSAA physical exam for Jackson DeJean detected an irregular heartbeat just before the summer state meet.
After that meet, the DeJeans consulted multiple doctors, including some in Houston. Jackson DeJean underwent an ablation procedure that sidelined him for nearly three months. His first meet since July was last weekend’s CCSL regular-season finale.
“That was a really frightening thing with Jackson,” DeJean said. “He was working very hard and wants to swim in college, too. We are so thankful the doctors found it when they did and he was able to have surgery.
“He just started training maybe three weeks ago. It’s good that he’s back. You cannot take anything for granted.”
Jackson DeJean, likewise, is thrilled to be back in time for the CCSL meet and the LHSAA state swim meet set for mid-November in Sulphur.
“I actually missed it (swimming) a lot,” Jackson DeJean said. “At first, I thought it would be a nice break. Going home in the afternoons and not having practice was strange.
“I missed my friends and the practices. Now that I am back at it, I feel I am more productive overall with my homework and everything, really.”
Of course, his older brother does not necessarily cut the sophomore much slack.
“William is a good teammate,” Jackson DeJean said. “I rely on him a lot because he is a national-level swimmer and has so much knowledge. On the best days, he breaks down everything for me. Then, on the other days, he tells me I need to work harder.”
The leadership role is something William DeJean thinks a lot about As the Bears' only senior, he ponders the qualities other senior groups had the previous three seasons.
“It has never been one guy before … one senior,” the older DeJean said. “I try to do what I saw other seniors do before. More than anything, I try to be there … answer questions and help out whoever needs help, whether that guy is a senior or a freshman.”
Catholic coach Doug Logsdon notes the differences between the brothers. William DeJean is more of a distance swimmer who has excelled in multiple events. Jackson is a sprint freestyle specialist.
“William was part of our teams that won state in 2019 and 2020. He provided depth then,” Logsdon said. “Now he is the leader of the team. He understands that role.
“Their strengths (DeJean brothers) are different. Both are dedicated to the sport. We’re glad we have them both.”