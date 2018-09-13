Catholic High football coach Gabe Fetitta refuses to put limits on his players. That may be part of the reasons why the underdog Bears won the LHSAA’s Division I select title last year. When it comes to playing nationally ranked University High, Fertitta says there must be limits — on turnovers.
“There is a lot of familiarity for this one,” Fetitta said. “They have a lot of their players back from last year. Those guys are good, and they deserve the recognition they are getting. You have to limit the chances a team like that gets to score. Last year we had five turnovers. We gave them way too much.”
Fourth-ranked Catholic (2-0) of Class 5A hosts Class 3A U-High (2-0), the LHSAA’s defending Division II champion, at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium. The matchup highlights a large schedule of nondistrict games for teams in Class 5A/4A set for Friday.
U-High is ranked ninth in MaxPreps’ most recent national poll. UHS’ run to prominence kicked into high gear with a 34-6 victory over Catholic a year ago. Much of the same cast returns for coach Chad Mahaffey, led by running back Mike Hollins and two high profile receivers who have already committed to Southeastern Conference schools, Christian Harris (Texas A&M) and Makiya Tongue (Georgia).
Hollins has 222 yards rushing and quarterback John Gordon McKernan, who has 379 yards passing in two games. Efficiency has already been a huge factor for the Bears, who notched a pulsating 31-30 come-from-behind win over another local defending LHSAA champion, 5A Zachary, last week.
Catholic has just one turnover in its first two games. Quarterback Cameron Dartez has completed 31 of 37 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns. Joshua Parker leads a revamped stable of running backs with 127 yards and two TDs. The graduation of eight defensive starters has not slowed down the Bears.
“When I look at (Catholic), I don’t see a whole lot of difference between last year and now,” Mahaffey said. “You have some different players. I’m sure those guys have waited their turn, and they have stepped in and are doing what is expected.”
Mahaffey, a former Catholic High player, sees ways his team can improve. The same is true for Fertitta, who like Mahaffey has been scanning film in search of some advantage to exploit. The second-year Catholic coach zeroes in on special teams each week, and says they may be more critical Friday night.
“There are boxes you have to check off in every game,” Fertitta said. “For us, the kicking game is one of those, especially this week.”