Want a side of high school football to go with those Thanksgiving leftovers this Friday? It will certainly be an option with eight local/teams set for LHSAA nonselect quarterfinals or select semifinals this week.
Several matchups will be rematches of some type, which always seems to add something extra in the playoffs. Especially when the games happen to be rematches of previous title games.
That list starts with top-seeded University (11-0) hosting No. 5 De La Salle (8-3) in a rematch of last year’s Division II final. The Cubs are the defending champions.
“I see in (De La Salle) what we may be like next year,” UHS coach Chad Mahaffey said. “They graduated a number of talented players. But they are doing the same things, playing solid defense and running the ball with a couple of good tailbacks. They are not the same team as last year, but they are a very good one.”
Meanwhile, in Division I, second-seeded Catholic (10-1) hosts No. 3 Rummel (9-2), which is a rematch of the 2015 final won by Catholic. The defending Division I champion Bears have won two titles in the past three years.
“Every one of our players and coaches has the utmost respect for coach (Jay) Roth and the Rummel program,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “One of our assistants, Eric Held, was an assistant at Rummel, and of course, we used to scrimmage each other for years. Rummel always has a good back to run the ball, and a quarterback who can make all the throws and run it too.”
Defending 5A champion Zachary (10-2), the No. 6 seed, travels to third-seeded Acadiana (11-1). The teams met in the 2014 semifinals, and Acadiana got a 9-3 win. Meanwhile, No. 5 East Ascension (11-1) travels to fourth-seeded John Ehret (11-1) in another 5A quarterfinal.
Madison Prep (5-5), a No. 26 seed, upset No. 10 Caldwell, and now travels to top-seeded Iota (11-0). In Class 2A, sixth-seeded St. Helena (10-2) meets No. 5 Welsh (9-3) in a rematch of last year’s title game won by WHS.
There are two Division IV select semifinals in the local area this week. Top-seeded Southern Lab (11-1) hosts No. 4 Lafayette Christian (12-0), while No. 2 Ascension Catholic (11-1) hosts third-seeded North Vermilion (11-1). LCA is the defending Division IV champion, and ACHS was the runner-up.
“Our goal all year has been to make it back to the (Mercedes-Benz Superdome) dome after being the runner-up, and this is the next step,” ACHS coach Drey Trosclair said. “It is interesting because Lafayette Christian is the team that beat Vermilion Catholic and Southern Lab beat us. Two good matchups.”