Girls
Team totals: 1, Lutcher 502. 2, St. Amant 279. 3, East Ascension 262. 4, Denham Springs 199. 5, Dutchtown 193. 6, Lee 177. 7, West Feliciana 87. 8, Holden 69. 9, Runnels 68. 10, Live Oak 32. 11, Walker 28. 12, St. Michael 21.
200-yard medley relay: 1, St. Amant 2:09.47. 2, East Ascension 2:12.45. 3, Lee 2:13.78.
200 freestyle: 1, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 2:16.01. 2, Kami Dufresne, Lutcher, 2:21.74. 3, Caroline Keller, Lutcher, 2:23.57.
200 individual medley: 1, Carley Foster, East Ascension, 2:27.37. 2, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 2:29.08. 3, Ella Daily, Dutchtown, 2:46.46.
50 freestyle: 1, Erin Oehrle, Runnels, 26.99. 2, Hannah Hirstus, Holden, 28.04. 3, Caroline Keller, Lutcher, 28.15.
100 butterfly: 1, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown, 1:06.97. 2, Reagan Edwards, West Feliciana, 1:10.05. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 1:10.98.
100 freestyle: 1, Olivia Delahoussaye, Lee, 1:02.40. 2, Morgan Davis, Lee, 1:02.45. 3, Sadie Lear, Lutcher, 1:03.29.
500 freestyle: 1, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 5:55.11. 2, Kylie Duhe, Lutcher, 6:36.10. 3, Laney Wilkes, Denham Springs, 6:36.41.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lutcher 1:53.72. 2, Denham Springs 2:00.80. 3, St. Amant, 2:04.99.
100 backstroke: 1, Carley Foster, East Ascension, 1:06.04. 2, Reagan Edwards, West Feliciana, 1:07.15. 3, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown, 1:08.85.
100 breaststroke: 1, Kate Oehrle, Runnels, 1:22.98. 2, Olivier Chenier, Live Oak, 1:24.08. 3, Haley Lee, St. Amant, 1:24.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lutcher 4:20.26. 2, St. Amant 4:21.75. 3, Dutchtown 4:33.65.
Boys
Team totals: 1, East Ascension 405. 2, Dutchtown 403. 3, Lutcher 356. 4, Denham Springs 172. 5, Plaquemine 167. 6, Lee 140. 7, Walker 127. 8, West Feliciana 64. 9, St. Michael 56. 10, St. Amant 52. 11, Runnels 50. 12, Live Oak 22.
200-yard medley relay: 1, East Ascension 1:45.27. 2, Dutchtown 1:48.07. 3, Plaquemine 1:54.01.
200 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 1:45.31. 2, Nick Foster, East Ascension, 2:08.15. 3, Addison Sloper, Denham Springs, 2:13.97.
200 individual medley: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 1:57.66. 2, Jacob Michelli, East Ascension, 2:27.34. 3, Kyle Kieronski, Denham Springs, 2:32.77.
50 freestyle: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 23.21. 2, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 23.32. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 24.55.
100 butterfly: 1, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 58.26. 2, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown, 1:03.86. 3, Julian Robertson, Lutcher, 1:04.00.
100 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 49.35. 2, Camron Wang, Lee, 52.47 3, Jered Poland, Walker, 53.03.
500 freestyle: 1, Addison Sloper, Denham Springs, 5:50.40. 2, Jacob Michelli, East Ascension, 6:11.55. 3, Nick Foster, East Ascension, 6:26.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lutcher 1:45.13. 2, Denham Springs 1:46.61. 3, East Ascension 1:47.17.
100 backstroke: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 53.85. 2, Riley Brown, Lee, 54.96. 3, Camron Wang, Lee, 58.39.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jered Poland, Walker, 1:05.03. 2, Colin LaGrange, East Ascension, 1:09.41. 3, Jake Morgan, Plaquemine, 1:10.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Dutchtown 3:30.63. 2, East Ascension 3:46.21. 3, Plaquemine 3:59.37.