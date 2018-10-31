A slow start can stop a seasoned team in its tracks. Live Oak High doesn’t have a volleyball playoff history, but the Eagles know slow starts.
Which explains how 16th-seeded Live Oak turned a slow start into a fabulous finish and a 3-1 victory over No. 17 Warren Easton to open the Division II volleyball playoffs Wednesday at LOHS.
“That first set we started slow and we have a tendency to do that,” setter Jamie Elenbaas said. “As we got into it, I think we looked around and realized, ‘What are we doing?’ After the timeouts were called we started coming back. We knew we could do it.”
The Eagles (23-13) won 30-32, 25-12, 25-14 and 25-23 and advance to play the winner of No. 1 Teurlings Catholic and No. 32 LaGrange. That contest is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at TCHS.
The first set could have been a back-breaker. The Eagles rallied from an early 10-point deficit. A service ace by Camryn Gerage tied it 17-17. LOHS went on to have six chances to win the set, only to see the WEHS get the win.
The play of Olivia Betz, Gerage and Elenbaas helped set the tone for Live Oak. Betz finished with a match-high 24 kills, 15 digs and 5 aces. As the contest went Gerage had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Elenbaas had 44 assists. Tailya Gray led Easton (17-16) with 13 kills.
“Give Live Oak credit,” Easton coach Gregg Hubley said. “They started slow and they bounced back. I think we had tendency to hang onto plays when we didn’t do well. They (Live Oak) moved on.”
The Eagles turned the tables in the second set and raced out to an early lead. Libero Savannah Noble was effective with her serve and back-row play. LOHS doubled up Easton twice, jumping out to a 10-4 lead and then following the same formula to build an insurmountable 20-8 lead.
All the while, Betz and the other LOHS players gained confidence as they figured out where to find holes in the WEHS defense. For Betz, that meant hitting over and around blocks by taller Easton players like Gray and Chauntis Gaspard.
“I just love watching her (Betz) play,” LOHS coach Chastity Sims said. “She is fun to watch and they (other players) do feed off her. With each kill she gets, I feel like it fires our team up and it keeps our momentum high.”
Easton led early in the third set, before Live Oak scored 8 straight points to take control with a 12-6 lead. By the third set, the number of unforced errors by Easton was growing. A kill by Betz ended the third set.
Live Oak once again jumped out a big lead in the fourth set. This time WEHS rallied. It was tied at 22-22 and 23-23 before Live Oak got a final block.