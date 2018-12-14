DENHAM SPRINGS — The Natchitoches Central Chiefs powered past the St. Amant Gators 68-51 Friday on the second day of the Grady Hornsby tournament.
Natchitoches Central coach Micah Coleman said his team’s intensity Friday was the key was the biggest difference between their dominant performance Friday and their 55-39 loss to Glen Oaks on Thursday.
“We played so much harder tonight, first of all, on the defensive end,” Coleman said. “It’s amazing how much better we get offensively if we play hard defensively.”
The Chiefs of District 2-5A sprinted out to a 46-24 lead at halftime, and, despite being outscored by the Gators in the second half, their win was never in doubt.
The game featured standout performances by both teams’ underclassmen. Sophomore guards C.J. Carpenter and Trey Solitaire led the Chiefs in scoring with 32 and 11 points, respectively.
St. Amant’s top scorers were sophomore Gavin Harris and freshman Troy Dunn with 13 each. Kenyon Hebert, the Gators' junior forward, contributed 12 more.
St. Amant coach Gary Duhe said the matchup against the favored Chiefs was exactly the experience his young team needed, and that he expected his opponent to bounce back after losing in their previous game.
“They had a tough night last night,” Duhe said of Natchitoches Central. “I knew their coach challenged them and was going to have them ready to go.”
Duhe added that he was proud of his team’s second-half performance despite having several key players missing because of injuries.
The only time the Natchitoches Central offense slowed was in the third quarter when Darius Young, the Chief’s 6-foot-5 sophomore forward, was benched after getting into early foul trouble.
“We’re not super deep to begin with and he’s the only type of size we have,” Coleman said of Young. “He’s very young and inexperienced. And he’s someone who gets called for lots of cheap fouls for lack of experience. He’s having to grow up on the fly.”
Young’s absence left the Chiefs visibly confused and cleared out enough space in the paint for the Gators to drive and score on consecutive possessions.
The win brings the Chiefs to 8-4 on the season. Their third and final game of the tournament is against University High on Saturday.
“We learned a lot about ourselves,” Coleman said. “I just hope we can take what we learned and apply it to something positive tomorrow on the floor.”
Earlier in the evening, Broadmoor (5-5A) defeated University (6-3A) 56-48 and Dutchtown (5-5A) defeated Tara (6-4A) 88-72.
Tournament host Denham Springs (4-5A) fell to Glen Oaks (6-3A) 52-43 in the final game of the night.