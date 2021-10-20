Statistical leaders through provided by Baton Rouge area schools.

Rushing

62-1,008, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 17 TDs

89-975, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 14 TDs

112-886, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 10 TDs

86-798, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 11 TDs

162-739, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 13 TDs

86-711, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 16 TDs

67-694, Denichass Jeter, Belaire, 9 TDs

52-642, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 11 TDs

99-640, Glen Cage, Central, 11 TDs

84-618, Jonathan Swift II, Central, 8 TDs

81-601, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs

75-597, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 7 TDs

74-588, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs

47-576, Cleveland Parquette, Lutcher, 7 TDs

67-569, Amani Givens, Woodlawn, 1 TD

43-560, Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab, 7 TDs

Passing

1,524, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 105-172-4, 12 TDs

1,434, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 86-119-0, 17 TDs

1,303, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 79-121-2, 9 TDs

1,265, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 82-121-5, 18 TDs

1,234, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 63-96-0, 13 TDs

1,095, Kylan Gross, Liberty, 59-107-0, 15 TDs

1,080, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 67-85-3, 19 TDs

1,038, Hayden Hand, Dunham, 65-146-6, 9 TDs

975, Blake Abney, University, 64-104-4, 12 TDs

946, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 63-115-2, 7 TDs

941, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 78-105-4, 11 TDs

836, Jonathan Swift II, Central, 48-93-5, 9 TDs

824, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 71-141-7, 4 TDs

796, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 38-75-4, 7 TDs

741, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 59-92-2, 8 TDs

Receiving

36-639, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

30-558, Jaylon Henry, Woodlawn, 6 TDs

44-549, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs

25-537, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 8 TDs

32-482, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 3 TDs

15-478, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs

22-472, Kameran Senegal, Zachary, 4 TDs

23-470, Jason Barnes Jr., University, 6 TDs

16-451, Treylan James, Madison Prep, 5 TDs

35-389, Damien Knighten, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

15-366, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 3 TDs

19-365, Edan Stagg, University, 6 TDs

16-363, Calvin Collier, Central, 2 TDs

22-359, Semaj Pierre, Madison Prep, 5 TDs

22-357, Aeneas Lemay, West Feliciana, 3 TDs

Punting

49.1, Dawson Lee, St. Michael, 12-589

46.6, Wils Melton, University, 7-326

44.6, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 18-802

42.1, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-463

40.2, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 10-402

36.5, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 10-365

35.4, Evan Kern, East Ascension, 15-531

35.2, Hayden Harman, Dunham19-668

34.7, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10-347

33.8, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 4-136

33.2, John Merritt Beuche, St. John, 15-498

Scoring

114, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 19 TDs

100, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 16 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs

90, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 15 TDs

90, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 15 TDs

84, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 14 TDs

68, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

66, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 11 TDs

66, Glen Cage, Central, 11 TDs

66, Derrick Graham, University, 11 TDs

61, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs, 3 2pt PATs, 1 PAT

60, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 10 TDs

59, Landon Carter, Catholic, 10 FG, 29 PATs

54, Denichlass Jeter, Belaire, 9 TDs

54, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs

