Statistical leaders through provided by Baton Rouge area schools.
Rushing
62-1,008, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 17 TDs
89-975, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 14 TDs
112-886, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 10 TDs
86-798, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 11 TDs
162-739, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 13 TDs
86-711, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 16 TDs
67-694, Denichass Jeter, Belaire, 9 TDs
52-642, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 11 TDs
99-640, Glen Cage, Central, 11 TDs
84-618, Jonathan Swift II, Central, 8 TDs
81-601, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs
75-597, Walter Samuel, East Ascension, 7 TDs
74-588, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs
47-576, Cleveland Parquette, Lutcher, 7 TDs
67-569, Amani Givens, Woodlawn, 1 TD
43-560, Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab, 7 TDs
Passing
1,524, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 105-172-4, 12 TDs
1,434, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 86-119-0, 17 TDs
1,303, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 79-121-2, 9 TDs
1,265, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 82-121-5, 18 TDs
1,234, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 63-96-0, 13 TDs
1,095, Kylan Gross, Liberty, 59-107-0, 15 TDs
1,080, Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab, 67-85-3, 19 TDs
1,038, Hayden Hand, Dunham, 65-146-6, 9 TDs
975, Blake Abney, University, 64-104-4, 12 TDs
946, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 63-115-2, 7 TDs
941, Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 78-105-4, 11 TDs
836, Jonathan Swift II, Central, 48-93-5, 9 TDs
824, Maddox Bennett, St. John, 71-141-7, 4 TDs
796, Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic, 38-75-4, 7 TDs
741, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 59-92-2, 8 TDs
Receiving
36-639, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
30-558, Jaylon Henry, Woodlawn, 6 TDs
44-549, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 3 TDs
25-537, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 8 TDs
32-482, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 3 TDs
15-478, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 5 TDs
22-472, Kameran Senegal, Zachary, 4 TDs
23-470, Jason Barnes Jr., University, 6 TDs
16-451, Treylan James, Madison Prep, 5 TDs
35-389, Damien Knighten, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
15-366, Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic, 3 TDs
19-365, Edan Stagg, University, 6 TDs
16-363, Calvin Collier, Central, 2 TDs
22-359, Semaj Pierre, Madison Prep, 5 TDs
22-357, Aeneas Lemay, West Feliciana, 3 TDs
Punting
49.1, Dawson Lee, St. Michael, 12-589
46.6, Wils Melton, University, 7-326
44.6, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 18-802
42.1, Landon Szubinski, Ascension Catholic, 11-463
40.2, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 10-402
36.5, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 10-365
35.4, Evan Kern, East Ascension, 15-531
35.2, Hayden Harman, Dunham19-668
34.7, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10-347
33.8, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 4-136
33.2, John Merritt Beuche, St. John, 15-498
Scoring
114, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 19 TDs
100, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 16 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
90, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 15 TDs
90, Kalante Wilson, Dunham, 15 TDs
84, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 14 TDs
68, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 11 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
66, D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher, 11 TDs
66, Glen Cage, Central, 11 TDs
66, Derrick Graham, University, 11 TDs
61, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs, 3 2pt PATs, 1 PAT
60, Nicholas Johnson, St. Michael, 10 TDs
59, Landon Carter, Catholic, 10 FG, 29 PATs
54, Denichlass Jeter, Belaire, 9 TDs
54, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 9 TDs