Four Baton Rouge players are part of a seven-player contingent invited to play in the first MLK All-Star Classic football game set for Jan. 17 in Las Vegas.
University High defensive lineman Nick Williams, Catholic High offensive lineman Emery Jones, Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss and Scotlandville running back Marlon Gunn are the local players listed on the two-team roster of 100 players.
Meanwhile, Live Oak High safety Alden Saunders has been invited to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl set for Tampa on Jan. 31. The game is one of three Blue-Grey venues in 2021-22.
Abadie wins bronze
Former St. Michael standout Heather Abadie of Texas A&M claimed the bronze medal in the pole vault in the under-20 World Championships this week.
Abadie, who competed for Canada, cleared 4.15 meters or 13 feet, 6 inches during the competition held in Nairobi.
Central adds Carroll, Lorio
Long-time Denham Springs baseball coach Mark Carroll and veteran coach Dennis Lorio have both joined the coaching staff at Central.
Both will serve as assistant football/baseball coaches. A common bond? Carroll and Lorio both served as head baseball coach at Belaire High earlier in their careers.
Lorio was most recently athletic director at Central Private.
Augustus and No. 33
Former Capitol High star Seimone Augustus was selected as the WNBA’s best player to wear No. 33 during its first 25 seasons, according to a list published by ESPN.
The former LSU star was one of three Louisiana players on the list. Augustus’ LSU teammate Temeka Johnson, was chosen as the best player to wear No. 2. Johnson is a former Bonnabel star and is now head coach at John Curtis. Johnson spent one season as head coach at McKinley.
Also included on the list of former Southwood-Shreveport star Alana Beard, who wore No. 0 for multiple teams.
Ruston seeks jamboree foe
Ruston High is searching for an opponent to play in next weekend’s Bayou Jamb in Monroe.
COVID-related issues have reportedly sidelined Alexandria Senior High, the Class 5A runner-up a year ago, for jamboree week.
Prep notables
A.J. Mercier, a Class C all-state player for Family Christian a year ago, has enrolled at Parkview Baptist.
Mercier’s stepfather, Stefson Arnold, was not retained as FCA’s coach after leading the Flames to a runner-up finish in Division V last spring.
• Former St. Michael standout Lexi Gonzales has joined the SLU volleyball team as setter/defensive specialist.
Her mother, former McKinley star Maria Malpica Gonzalez, was a setter for the Lions and is now assistant coach at Woodlawn.