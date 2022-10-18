For each of East Feliciana High’s football games, Ryan Dawson perches atop the bleachers, watching the action unfold from a desk in the press box.
Officially, he’s an analyst for the 6-2A Tigers. Unofficially, he’s a torchbearer, there to safeguard a family tradition, to pass along a love of football to a third generation. His second-oldest son, Mills Dawson, is a senior, in his second year as East Feliciana’s starting quarterback.
Through seven games, Mills has thrown for 1,701 yards and 21 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Over the summer, he spent six days of the week in the gym, adding 25 pounds to his long, lean 6-foot-5-inch frame.
As a result of that extra work, a year of experience and a strong supporting cast, Mills Dawson already matched the number of touchdowns he passed for last season. He’s now one of the leading Class 2A passers.
The Tigers (5-2, 2-0) has a four-game win streak. EFHS hosts The Dunham School (6-1, 2-0) in a District 6-2A showdown Friday in Clinton. Dunham is ranked third in 2A and has won six in a row.
The Dawsons are indeed a football family and make no mistake about, the family is primed for matchups like this.
First, there’s Ricky, the grandfather, a former defensive end at Southeastern. His two sons are Ryan and Shannon. Shannon quarterbacked at the Division II school Wingate and launched a coaching career after his playing days. After stops at West Virginia, Kentucky and Southern Miss, he’s now the offensive coordinator at Houston.
Ryan married Maggie, a star basketball player from Belhaven. The two have six kids, two girls and four boys. Their eldest son, Hastings, commanded East Feliciana’s offense the year before Mills took the reins. This season, their little brother, John, leads the team in tackles (70).
After every game, Mills sends his tape to his uncle, Shannon, who breaks down the film and sends it back to his nephew with critiques, advice and pointers. This summer, the two attended camps together, where Shannon helped Mills fine-tune his mechanics.
At EFHS games and in between, Ryan, is the go-to guy for his QB son.
“(He) there to help,” Mills Dawson said of his father. “He likes to be a part of it, and he helps out a lot. I always watch film with him, and we talk about stuff every night, really. We talk about the game plan.”
Shannon offers fine-tuning tips. Balls left the rising senior’s grip loose and wobbly. That was because Mills’ shoulders weren’t level, Shannon said. He was not rotating his hips enough, and the ball wasn’t spinning off his index finger.
“He really changed a lot of my mechanics and told me everything I was doing wrong,” Mills said, “and I fixed those over the summer. I spent a lot of time working on that with him.”
The two brothers invest in Mills’ success. Shannon, from afar. And Ryan, from a bird’s eye view. Of course, a talented team that includes 6-8 receiver Trey'Dez Green does not hurt. EFHS has scored no less than 44 points during its current four-game winning streak.
The goal for Mills Dawson is to parlay the his team's success into a chance to play college football.
“My goal is just to play football as long as I possibly can,” Mills Dawson said. “My family definitely helps a lot with that, just being there.”