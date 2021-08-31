The Louisiana Sports Writers Association's preseason high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Pts
1, Acadiana (6) 109
2, Brother Martin (1) 105
3, Catholic-BR (3) 99
4, Zachary 72
5, Ponchatoula 71
6, West Monroe 67
7, John Curtis 38
8, Scotlandville 36
9, Ruston 31
10, Destrehan 29
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 28, Captain Shreve 27, Byrd 16, John Ehret 14, Jesuit 10, Rummel 8, Haughton 6, Woodlawn-BR 5, Airline 5, East St. John 4.
Class 4A
School Pts
1, Karr (6) 109
2, St. Thomas More (3) 104
3, Neville (1) 103
4, Carencro 82
5, Easton 79
6, Westgate 57
7, Northwood 42
8, Vandebilt Catholic 39
9, Tioga 38
10, Plaquemine 36
Others receiving votes: Assumption 27, North DeSoto 23, Carver 10, Cecilia 9, Lakeshore 8, Leesville 6, Eunice 2, Huntington 2, Liberty 1.
Class 3A
School Pts
1, DeLaSalle (3) 102
2, University (2) 98
3, Union Parish (3) 96
4, St. James (1) 95
5, Lake Charles Prep 81
6, Madison Prep (1) 79
7, Jennings 57
8, Sterlington 44
9, Green Oaks 30
10, E.D. White 28
Others receiving votes: St. Martinville 26, Jena 15, Church Point 13, Donaldsonville 7, Lutcher 6, Carroll 5, Sumner 2, B.T. Washington-N.O. 2, Mansfield 1.
Class 2A
School Pts
1, Lafayette Christian (6) 114
2, Many (4) 111
3, Newman 97
4, Amite 83
5, Mangham 50
6, Notre Dame 48
7, St. Charles 47
8, Loreauville 39
9, Dunham 35
10, Kinder 31
Others receiving votes: Catholic-NI 24, Ferriday 21, North Caddo 21, Kentwood 15, General Trass 15, Episcopal 12, Rosepine 11, Central Catholic 4.
CLASS 1A
School Pts
1, Calvary (7) 117
2, Oak Grove (3) 107
3, Ouachita Christian 97
4, Vermilion Catholic 84
5, Southern Lab 73
6, Ascension Catholic 60
7, Riverside 53
8, Homer 46
9, Grand Lake 35
10, Haynesville 34
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 21, East Iberville 13, Logansport 9, Catholic-PC 8, St. Edmund 7, Sacred Heart-VP 6, Basile 6, St. Frederick 2, West St. John 1.