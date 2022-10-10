Is there a better way to resurrect a football program than to hire a coach who has just gone through that process? North Iberville High answered that question by going out and hiring Josh Gast, who spent three seasons helping jump start football at Liberty Magnet.
Before this fall, the North Iberville campus had been closed since 2009. At the time, strong community support for the school created passionate opposition to the move. Gast said he has seen that same fire while putting the Bears football team back together.
Support among the students has been there, too. North Iberville has 35 players, and projects to compete in Class 1A. The plan is for North Iberville to play two junior varsity seasons before making the jump up to varsity, much the same as Liberty Magnet did when it revived its program in 2019.
“One of the draws for me to come here was what I heard about the community and the way they supported the high school and the football program,” Gast said. “I bought into that a little bit, but once I got there I found out how real it was. I was overwhelmed with how supportive everyone is. They were upset when the school closed down to begin with. Now, they’re equally as excited since it reopened.”
One of the first orders of business has been upgrading the facilities. The campus and its athletic facilities, including a stadium, had not been kept up in the 12 years since the school closed. The football team doesn’t have a weight room or lockers yet, but Gast said they have received plenty of support.
One factor that has helped tap into the community support is the school’s decision to keep its traditional green-and-gold colors as well as its mascot, a bear.
“The district has been very supportive, investing a lot in us in the hopes that this is a new future for the school and the community,” Gast said. “It takes time, but the framework is there for us to build back and catch up to the other schools in the district facility-wise.”
This season, the North Iberville squad is primarily eighth-graders and freshmen. Even so, the Bears record is 3-2. Among the offensive leaders are freshman wide receiver Justice Roy, a captain, and sophomore running back Mekell Toussaint.
Defensively, a pair of juniors anchor the line, Jordan Philson and Brody Jones. Gast calls the two upperclassmen the tone-setters for the defense. He also credits their character.
“They’re juniors so they won’t get to play a varsity season with us,” Gast said. “After two years they’ll be gone, but, right now, they’re really helping us get the program rolling.”
Another important factor is the coaching staff that Gast has put together. Its a group that features three men with head coaching experience — Solomon Lee (East Iberville), David Masterson (Northeast) and former North Iberville head coach Marcus Hill.
Like Liberty, which went 10-2 in its first varsity season last year, North Iberville hopes to use its two junior varsity seasons to build momentum.
“We’re just trying to survive this season and piecing things together as we go,” Gast said. “We didn’t start the program until August, but the future looks bright. We’ll have a great offseason to build up to next year.”