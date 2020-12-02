No one questions the importance of competition in an LHSAA football playoff game. However, University High coach Andy Martin says competition within his own team is just as important.
Case in point? The return of the Cubs’ top rusher Derrick Graham to the lineup last week and what transpired before that.
Graham ran for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 55-12 win over Evangel Christian to open the Division II select playoffs. Third-seeded U-High (7-1) hosts No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic (6-1) for a quarterfinal game set for 7 p.m. Friday.
If you did not notice Graham missed a few games with bruised chest/collar bone, including a District 7-3A showdown with Madison Prep, you are not alone. Brian Beck rushed for 339 yards and 3 TDs and now is the complement to Graham, who has 367 rushing yards and 8 TDs.
“No matter how good you are, competition makes you better,” Martin said. “When Derrick got hurt, Brian Beck came on and played well. Now they push each other in practice every day and for us, I think that is a good thing.
“Really, guys stepping in to play when another player goes down has been a big part of this season for us. We have had guys step into starting roles or on special teams who have responded when they are called on.”
Martin said his team did two things that impressed him last week. First, they played through stormy night instead of being played by the elements. Most importantly, they found ways to improve while winning their seventh straight game.
“I tell them every week, I want to be able to turn in the film and see that we got better as a team,” Martin said. “Even though we pulled our starters early, I saw that.”
Broncos can extend streak
Third-seeded Zachary hosts No. 14 New Iberia (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday with a notable streak on the line. A win would put the Broncos in the Class 5A quarterfinals for the eighth straight season.
ZHS advanced to the quarterfinals in 2013 under Neil Weiner, now the head coach at The Dunham School. David Brewerton took over in 2014 and has coached the Broncos to three Class 5A titles and to six consecutive semifinal berths.
Johnson’s big-game numbers
Eighth-seeded Donaldsonville showed no letdown coming off two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine in last week’s 46-0 win over Loranger due in large part to running back Rae’land Johnson.
Johnson, who ran for 246 yards and 3 TDs, has 439 yards and 6 TDs in the Class 3A Tigers’ most significant games this season. He rushed for 193 yards and 3 TDs in a 50-28 victory over St. James earlier in the season. The Tigers (5-2) host No. 9 Madison Prep (6-2) Friday night.
Other notable numbers
Passing numbers can be deceptive, but St, James’ Marquell Bergeron (1,379 yards in nine games) and Zachary’s Eli Holstein (1,262 yards in six games) have been impressive in an abbreviated season.
Though his team is no longer in the playoffs, Woodlawn’s QB Rickie Collins made his mark too. Collins had 1,232 passing yards in five games.