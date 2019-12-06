OBERLIN — White Castle quarterback Javier Batiste made big plays on both sides of the ball Friday to help send the No. 3 Bulldogs back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the first time since 2010.
Batiste scored three touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs beat No. 2 Oberlin 42-25 on the road in the Class 1A semifinals.
“This win is huge,” White Castle coach Aaron Meyer said. “Any time you get to the (Superdome) it changes the complexion of your program. It changes how our kids prepare and everything. It is awesome.”
White Castle (9-3) will play No. 4 Oak Grove in the state finals next week.
Friday was the second time that White Castle knocked off Oberlin in the semifinals. The Bulldogs beat Oberlin 20-0 and went on to win its only state football championship in 2010.
Batiste finished with 89 yards on 15 carries, ran in three two-point conversions and passed for another.
“Javier Batiste plays as hard as he can on both sides of the ball for us,” Meyer said. “He does everything that we ask him to do. He played great tonight. He got on the edge and tried to use his speed to do some great things.”
Running back Marcus Williams also had a big night with 155 yards on 22 carries and three total touchdowns. He scored twice in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
Oberlin was coming off a 48-point, 561-yard performance in the quarterfinals and was looking for its first trip to the finals since 1961. But the Bulldogs held them to their second-lowest point total of the season and 338 yards of total offense.
“They (Oberlin) are a great team offensively,” Meyer said. “They have scored a lot of points and their wing-T gives everybody fits.
“Our defense stood up to the test tonight. Only giving up 25 to this team is big.”
Oberlin (12-1) tried to put together a furious fourth-quarter rally, but it was not enough.
“It is a tough way to lose a game,” Oberlin coach Durell Peloquin said. “It was a tough game.
“I thought our boys executed and gave it our best effort possible. It just wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t in the cards.”
Down 30-12 after Batiste scored his third touchdown of the game, the Tigers marched 60-yards in nine plays and cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 30-12 on a 20-yard run by Trevor Rider.
Oberlin’s Malachi Simien recovered the onside kick, but Levi Peloquin was picked off by Batiste in the end zone.
The Tigers got another chance when Williams fumbled the ball, and Collin Chatman made it a five-point game, 30-25, with a 4-yard score with 3:38 left. But Williams made up for his fumble with a 40-yard touchdown run and a 53-yard pick-six to crush the Tigers’ rally.
Penalties killed Oberlin in the first half. Trailing 16-12, Oberlin made it to the Bulldogs’ 26-yard line but proceeded to lose ground, including a holding penalty, and the Tigers were forced to punt.
On White Castle’s ensuing drive, a pair of penalties helped to extend the drive. Oberlin was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty then a back-breaking pass interference call on 4th-and-11 that moved the Bulldogs to the Tigers’ 23-yard line.
On 4th-and-goal, Oberlin’s Rick Rougeau had Batiste on the run in the backfield, but the shifty quarterback found some running room on the right side and scored from seven-yards out to put the Tigers in a 22-12 hole with 2:25 left in the first half.
Oberlin led 12-8 heading into the second quarter after an 8-yard run by Chatman and a 54-yard touchdown pass from Peloquin to Jared Joubert.
Joubert caught five catches for 123 yards. Rider ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and Chatman finished with 91 yards on 20 carries.
White Castle took the lead for good on a 1-yard run by Williams with 9:33 left in the second quarter.