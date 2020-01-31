It was a split decision once again for the LHSAA as multiple proposals aimed at unifying the organization’s select/nonselect schools for playoffs in major sports failed to garner enough support.
The votes that closed out the LHSAA’s annual convention Friday at the Crowne Plaza offered some positive points, but also raised questions about any future attempts to unify schools. Approximately 360 of the LHSAA’s over 400 member schools were in attendance with voting representatives.
“I’m not going to go with the word disappointed. I’ve been here five years and we’ve had this conversation more than once on how we could potentially fix this,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said of the split votes. “I think that of the proposals that were there, it seemed that the last three days the proposal submitted by a member principal, Mr. (Tommy) Byler, had the best chance.
“I think the unified championships are an important part of what Louisiana has done and done well for a long time. We’ve discussed and we’ve discussed (it) and I’m to the point now of where we do we go from here?”
Member principals needed just under four hours to sift through a massive agenda that included constitutional updates proposed by constitutional law attorney/parliamentarian Amy Groves Lowe and a main agenda that included multiple proposals aimed at bringing select/nonselect schools back together.
The proposal by North Vermilion’s Byler offered an example or how a constitutional item up for vote can pass and fail at the same time. Byler’s plan called for 1.25 multiplier to be placed on private schools enrollment and would have reduced the number of championships in football from nine to six and in basketball baseball and softball from 12 to eight.
Byler’s proposal passed 179-165, but did not garner the required two-thirds vote needed to pass as a constitutional amendment. Bonine said it fell around 50 votes short of the needed 67 percent approval.
“I got up five years ago and said that to get anything for classification to pass with a two-thirds vote would be difficult,” Byler said. “In my mind, the next thing you have to look at is what qualifies as a select school and a nonselect school. What happens if you have 190 nonselect schools and 190 select schools?
“I think more so than the vote today, the discussions over the last two days were good. There were bits and pieces … people seem to be drawn to the six-class football idea. You might be able to attack from that angle.”
Bonine also noted the need to define select and private schools in depth as another key step. The quandary Bonine also noted was that the original football split passed in 2013 when only simple majority was required and with the votes of more than 80 nonfootball schools.
Shannon Wall, principal of Shreveport’s Northwood High, spoke up during most of the split-vote items. He noted, “This is classification. It does not address the reason why we’re here … which is illegal recruiting.” He also referred to the repeated proposals as similar to “beating a dead horse.”
Though the split remains in place, Byler was not the only one to see positives.
“I am disappointed the split did not end, but there were some good things,” Catholic High principal Lisa Harvey said. “I’m pleased that our school systems will be able to offer (subvarsity) competition for eighth and ninth-graders who come from a feeder school outside your attendance zone.”
The ability of students in parochial feeder systems to an LHSAA school that is in another attendance zone was a key point for private schools. Continued eligibility for seventh and eighth graders at select/nonselect schools was crucial for smaller schools and schools developing girls sports programs.
Other positive points included passage of a proposal by Vandebilt Catholic’s Jeremy Gueldnerto stiffens penalties on coaches cited in rules violations that lead to players being ruled ineligible. Multiple proposals Catholic-New Iberia’s Stella Arabie and John LeBlanc of Loyola College Prep aimed at bringing the LHSAA and select schools closer together while working on their stand-alone title games also passed.
Arabie and LeBlanc also had proposals in each split sport that also could have unified the schools by sport and each failed.
Bonine lauded the LHSAA process that involves all principals and praised LHSAA president Bruce Bundy of Mandeville for keeping the meeting on a steady course even as questions arose. The answer to the question of what’s next for the select/nonselect split, remains.
“We’ve done what people have asked us to do … I truly believe that. The fine figures and investigations show that,” Bonine said. “We’ve proposed things address areas people see an unfair advantage. It looks like there is going to no simple solution or one at all.”