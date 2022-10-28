BR.achsdunham.092322_034 MJ.JPG

Ascension Catholic Bulldogs quarterback Bryce Leonard (12) sets up in the pocket in the second quarter against the Dunham Tigers on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Dunham Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Ascension Catholic exploded in the second quarter for 34 points to run past White Castle in a 54-12 district win at Floyd Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville.

ACHS moved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in district, moving closer to a fourth consecutive title. White Castle dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district.

ACHS led 7-0 in the first quarter on Chad Elzy's 2-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 27-yard completion from quarterback Bryce Leonard to Calvin Delone. White Castle answered with Jamond Miller's 3-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.

ACHS responded with a second Elzy touchdown, this one from 10 yards out to make it 14-6. White Castle returner Vondez Shaw took the ensuing kick off and raced 82 yards before being caught at the 3-yard line by Landon Szubinski. Miller would add his second short touchdown for White Castle to make it 14-12 with 10:56 left in the second quarter. ACHS would then go on a 27-0 run over the next 10 minutes to put the game away.

How it was won

ACHS scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from Leonard to Delone.

Elzy would have had his third touchdown on a 14-yard run, but ACHS defensive end Jamiris Breaux forced a fumble and linebacker Mace Melancon scooped it up and returned it 45 yards for a defensive score and a 35-12 ACHS lead.

Elzy would add an interception and set up ACHS at their 45-yard line. Leonard would find Delone again, this time from 55 yards out for a 41-12 lead at the half. 

Player of the game

Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic: He finished with 70 yards rushing, three touchdowns and an interception.

They said it

ACHS coach Chris Sanders: “It was a tough week with homecoming, our kids enjoyed the week of activities and had a good week of practice as well. We had too many penalties early in the game, and we will certainly take a look at that on tape. Our offensive line was great tonight. They gave Bryce (Leonard) time to get it to our playmakers, Delone and Brooks (Leonard).”

Notable

• ACHS QB Bryce Leonard finished 12-of-16 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Delone had five receptions for 98 yards and two scores.

