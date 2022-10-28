Ascension Catholic exploded in the second quarter for 34 points to run past White Castle in a 54-12 district win at Floyd Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville.
ACHS moved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in district, moving closer to a fourth consecutive title. White Castle dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district.
ACHS led 7-0 in the first quarter on Chad Elzy's 2-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 27-yard completion from quarterback Bryce Leonard to Calvin Delone. White Castle answered with Jamond Miller's 3-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.
ACHS responded with a second Elzy touchdown, this one from 10 yards out to make it 14-6. White Castle returner Vondez Shaw took the ensuing kick off and raced 82 yards before being caught at the 3-yard line by Landon Szubinski. Miller would add his second short touchdown for White Castle to make it 14-12 with 10:56 left in the second quarter. ACHS would then go on a 27-0 run over the next 10 minutes to put the game away.
How it was won
ACHS scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from Leonard to Delone.
Elzy would have had his third touchdown on a 14-yard run, but ACHS defensive end Jamiris Breaux forced a fumble and linebacker Mace Melancon scooped it up and returned it 45 yards for a defensive score and a 35-12 ACHS lead.
Elzy would add an interception and set up ACHS at their 45-yard line. Leonard would find Delone again, this time from 55 yards out for a 41-12 lead at the half.
Player of the game
Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic: He finished with 70 yards rushing, three touchdowns and an interception.
They said it
ACHS coach Chris Sanders: “It was a tough week with homecoming, our kids enjoyed the week of activities and had a good week of practice as well. We had too many penalties early in the game, and we will certainly take a look at that on tape. Our offensive line was great tonight. They gave Bryce (Leonard) time to get it to our playmakers, Delone and Brooks (Leonard).”
Notable
• ACHS QB Bryce Leonard finished 12-of-16 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Delone had five receptions for 98 yards and two scores.