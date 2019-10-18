DONALDSONVILLE — It took St. James a quarter to see the ball, but eventually the Wildcats were able to get things going offensively and beat Donaldsonville 37-6 in a District 9-3A matchup on Friday.
Donaldsonville (5-2, 1-1) coach Brian Richardson said the game plan was to shorten the game and limit St. James’ offensive possessions. Things went as planned while Donaldsonville held the ball the entire first quarter.
“I think they had a great game plan. I’ve never seen that before,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “We had a couple penalties that kept the drive going, and then we came out our first drive pressing a little bit, and we just had to settle down.”
After entering halftime with a 10-6 lead, St. James (7-0) established a rhythm offensively and found success running the ball.
Quarterback Shamar Smith and running back Sean LeBeouf excelled on the ground for the Wildcats.
LeBeouf scored a 2-yard touchdown on St. James’ opening drive in the second half, and as the run game got going, so too did the Wildcats defense.
Donaldsonville was limited to 35 yards of offense, and the St. James defense forced two turnovers and came up with a fourth-down stop inside the 5-yard line.
LeBeouf scored a 3-yard touchdown later in the third quarter to extend St. James’ lead to 24-6. On the ensuing Donaldsonville possession, the Tigers fumbled on the first play from scrimmage.
St. James capitalized with Smith punching in a 2-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 30-6 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
St. James added another rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to push its lead to 37-6 before running out the clock.
It was a tough loss for Donaldsonville, which was hit with the injury bug throughout the game.
“That’s an explosive team over there, and we knew what they were capable of and we had to control the clock and the ball,” Richardson said.
“It’s all about the injuries. Don’t get me wrong, that’s a great team, but we can’t help them out with injuries. We got hurt, and that’s the way the ball bounces.”
St. James is off to one of its best starts in history with a 7-0 record, and the Wildcats have looked like one of the best teams in the state.
“This is a tradition-filled program, there’s a lot of pride in this program,” Valdez said. “To be able to be where we’re at, we’re grateful and humble, and we’re still chasing our perfect game.”