Hudson Fuller was not focused on playoff seeding position Friday night. But what Fuller said about his West Feliciana team spoke volumes.
“I am so proud of our players, our coaches, the school and community when you look at how far this program has come,” Fuller said. “The progress we have made in just a few years is impressive.
“The fact that our kids made a decision to play the way they did when we had our backs against the wall is a big step. In the playoffs .everybody wants to win to play the next week and seeding does not matter.”
A 43-22 come-from-behind victory over Plaquemine gave the Saints a 10-0 record and the District 6-4A title. On Sunday, West Feliciana secured the No. 2 seed on the LHSAA’s nonselect Division II playoff bracket — the best for any nonselect area team and the best in school history.
The No. 2 seed comes with a first-round bye in the LHSAA’s playoffs this week. The Saints, who moved to Class 4A this fall, meet the Erath-Eunice winner in the regional round.
St. James (No. 4 in Division III), Zachary (No. 5 in Division I) and White Castle (No. 6 in Division IV are the other top nonselect seeds from the Baton Rouge area.
“After the game (Thursday’s loss to Catholic) my message was don’t let Catholic beat you twice,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We have got to make sure we are ready for what is coming up next week. At this point we are 0-0 and we have got to get it done.”
Zachary won the Class 5A title last fall. It is one of four titles the Broncos have won since 2015. Their first-round changes comes from closer to home than most. District ZHS hosts No. 28 St. Amant (4-6) from the area’s other district 5-5A.
Like Zachary, St. James lost its Week 10 game. But the Wildcats (8-2) grabbed the No. 4 playoff seed in Division III and a first-round bye. Meanwhile, White Castle (7-2) is seeded No. 6 in Division IV and hosts No. 27 Delcambre (5-5) this week. SJHS meets the Loreauville-Vidalia winner in the regional round.
“I’ll take it,” first-year St. James coach LaVanta Davis said of his team’s seeding. “When you’re coming off a loss like we are, you really want to get out there and play.
“This will give us a chance to clean up some things we did not do well (against E.D. White) and possibly add some things and stay focused.”
Both Davis and White Castle coach Marc Brown noted a key difference on the brackets in the new LHSAA format that followed a reconfiguration of select/nonselect schools which balanced the brackets. Placing teams in the new divisions has some teams playing in lower divisions than their traditional enrollment classification.
“Yeah, I am relatively new to Class 1A as a coach and now we have some 2A teams thrown in there, like East Feliciana,” Brown said. “It’s all good though. This has been a positive year for us. Our focus is on Delcambre and we'll take whoever comes next."