RECORD BREAKER
LSU commitment Shelton Sampson of Catholic High is already the Bears’ career leader is receiving yards with 1,953 and in receiving touchdowns with 22. He needs two more TDs to set single-season record. Sampson also is less than 10 catches away from setting season and career marks for catches.
PURSUING PERFECTION
Going into Week 7, only four Baton Rouge area teams remained unbeaten. Two of those teams, Class 2A Episcopal (6-0) and 1A Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-0), played their district games Thursday night. The other two are District 6-4A rivals Plaquemine (6-0) and West Feliciana (6-0). Seven area teams have just one loss.
GETTING HIS KICKS
Who says a small schools guy can’t stand out? Ascension Catholic punter Landon Szubinski continues to lead all BR area punters with an average 42.9 yards per punt on 17 attempts. Szubinski earned Class 1A all-state honors a year ago for the Bulldogs. He plays keys roles on offense/defense too.
AND … THEY’RE OUT
Springfield RB Jatoris Buggage and LB Jude Horne of Denham Springs are key players sidelined for the rest of the season with injuries. Buggage (1,152 yards, 14 TDs) suffered a strained ACL. Horne, a two-year captain for the Yellow Jackets, suffered a Lisfranc injury in last week’s win over Live Oak.