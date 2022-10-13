BR.carvercatholic.100122_018 MJ.JPG

Catholic High School wide receiver Shelton Sampson (6) is hit by Carver Montgomery cornerback Jacobi Freeman (2) while attempting to make the catch in the first quarter on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

RECORD BREAKER

LSU commitment Shelton Sampson of Catholic High is already the Bears’ career leader is receiving yards with 1,953 and in receiving touchdowns with 22. He needs two more TDs to set single-season record. Sampson also is less than 10 catches away from setting season and career marks for catches.

PURSUING PERFECTION

Going into Week 7, only four Baton Rouge area teams remained unbeaten. Two of those teams, Class 2A Episcopal (6-0) and 1A Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-0), played their district games Thursday night. The other two are District 6-4A rivals Plaquemine (6-0) and West Feliciana (6-0). Seven area teams have just one loss.

GETTING HIS KICKS

Who says a small schools guy can’t stand out? Ascension Catholic punter Landon Szubinski continues to lead all BR area punters with an average 42.9 yards per punt on 17 attempts. Szubinski earned Class 1A all-state honors a year ago for the Bulldogs. He plays keys roles on offense/defense too.

AND … THEY’RE OUT

Springfield RB Jatoris Buggage and LB Jude Horne of Denham Springs are key players sidelined for the rest of the season with injuries. Buggage (1,152 yards, 14 TDs) suffered a strained ACL. Horne, a two-year captain for the Yellow Jackets, suffered a Lisfranc injury in last week’s win over Live Oak.

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 

View comments