Doryan Harris is easy to miss among the high-profile players that make up the University High offense.
At 5-foot-5, 161 pounds, the slot receiver is often overshadowed by the likes of three-star running back Mike Hollins or four-star fellow receiver Christian Harris.
But overlooking Harris would be a mistake — one he’s more than happy to let opponents make.
“I have heart, and I know I can be out there with bigger guys and do what they do,” Harris said. “That doesn’t phase me to go out there with bigger guys.
“They focus on Christian and Mike and don’t focus on me. That gives me the chance to get the ball more.”
A self-described Brandin Cooks-type receiver, Harris may be undersized but not under-tooled.
Coming into his third and final year as a starter for the Cubs, Harris does a little bit of everything: receiving, blocking, running jet sweeps, returning kicks and even — coach Chad Mahaffey suggested — playing a little cornerback.
While some of his teammates receive most of the attention, Harris thrives in the do-it-all utility role.
“He’s a small-in-stature guy,” Mahaffey said. “But he’s really good with the ball in his hands. We’re fortunate to have a lot of really good players in this senior class — a lot of guys who draw attention with their size and speed — and he’s just one of those guys that’s undersized but is really a very valuable member of our team despite his size.”
This season is a big step for Harris, who hopes to prove what he’s known all along, that he can compete with the state’s top talent. Considering defending Division II state champion U-High plays one of the toughest schedules in Louisiana this year with a three-week stretch that includes state title-holders Catholic (Division I), West Feliciana (Class 3A) and Zachary (Class 5A), Harris will have plenty of opportunity to show what he’s capable of.
As U-High closed summer workouts this past week, has ben to get some attention from smaller schools.
His main goal this summer is to work on his off-ball blocking. Defenders typically look through Harris on the field, a fact he wants to take advantage of by catching them off guard.
“Knowing I don’t have any offers right now, I know I have to go out every game like it’s my last and play hard so I can have a future playing on the next level," he said.
U-High needs Harris at his best if the Cubs are to make another run to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season.
Not only does he give valuable production, but he takes pressure off Christian Harris and Hollins just by being on the field. Between the three of them, Mahaffey said, it’s tough for defense to cover all the bases.
“In a perfect offense, you want a little bit of everything,” Mahaffey said. “Some guys are better at certain type of routes, some guys are more down-field guys, some are better at screens, certain guys are big blockers. You want everybody to do everything, but the reality is that it’s nice to have a little variety there. It makes it tougher defensively to defend than four guys who are all the same.”