Booker T. Washington turned in a rare performance, and showed why it is a threat to win a Class 3A state championship Friday night at Scotlandville.
The Lions built a 20-point first-half lead, a feat seldom accomplished in recent years at Scotlandville, and then held on in the second half to post a 77-72 win over the reigning Division I champion Hornets.
Only one starter returns from Scotlandville’s title-winning team from last season, but the Hornets have seemingly had little problem with roster turnover in years past. Last year’s championship win was the Hornets seventh in a decade and its 11th consecutive title game.
“I felt like it could go either way. We’re coming off only two days of practice,” said Lions coach Kenny Allen, whose team endured a two-week quarantine before returning to play this week. “This is the first week we’ve had our football guys, so I’ll take the win.”
Kyran Ratliff led hot-shooting BTW (3-2) with 17 points. Also hitting double figures were Coryel Pierce (16 points), Tyreece Johnson (15 points), and Christian Ferguson, who made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Scotlandville (3-2) fell behind 39-29 in the second quarter and trailed 51-32 in the third quarter before mounting a comeback. For the game, the Hornets made 14 of 27 from beyond the 3-point line, and used the 3-pointers to get back in the game.
Scotlandville got within one point twice, the last at 73-72 with 1:04 left to play. Johnson missed a shot in the lane, but was fouled in a scramble for the loose ball. After he made both free throws, John Hubbard missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 10 seconds left.
Emareyon McDonald made six 3-pointers and led the Hornets with 24 points. C’Zavian Teasett connected four times for 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, and Zaheem Jackson scored 12.
“This is like a brand-new group. We’ve got to learn how to play,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “They took a step in the right direction against a team that is probably going to contend for a state championship. All of our games have been like that.”
BTW found success driving to the basket and in the lane. The Lions scorched the nets making 65% (31 of 48) from the field.
Scotlandville made only 8 of 18 shots in the first half, but heated up in the second half making 15 of 28. The Hornets finished the game at 50% from the field, but struggled on the boards. BTW pulled down 11 offensive rebounds, and outrebounded Scotlandville 37-17.