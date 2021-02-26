How good is it to be a No. 1 seed going into the LHSAA’s Girls Basketball tournament? About as good as it gets for three local/area teams — Madison Prep, Doyle and East Iberville.
Why? Because the location of the top-seeded school determined the semifinal site for the schools in each nondistrict classification and select division.
Regional semifinals begin at noon on Monday at both SLU’s University Center in Hammond and Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles and run through Wednesday. Four games will be played at each site, each day.
From there, the winners advance to the title games that run from Thursday to Saturday in Hammond. Four title games will be played each day.
Madison Prep of Class 3A (5 p.m. Tuesday), Doyle of 2A (5 p.m. Monday) and 1A East Iberville (2:30 p.m. Tuesday) play their semifinal games at SLU’s University Center.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Episcopal of Division III (2:30 p.m. Wednesday) and No. 3 Liberty of Division II (5 p.m. Tuesday) will travel to Lake Charles to play their semifinal contests at Burton.