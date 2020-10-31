There is no better way to prepare for the postseason than playing top-notch competition. St. Joseph’s Academy did just that on Saturday as it continued its roll into the start of next week’s playoffs with a hard-fought win at Parkview Baptist.
Rated fourth in the LHSAA’s Division I power rankings, St. Joseph’s used an impressive start to take control against Parkview. The Redstickers went on to win the match in four sets over a veteran Eagles squad by scores of 26-24, 28-26, 23-25 and 25-22.
The win was the 10th consecutive for St. Joseph’s (18-3) which finished off an 8-0 run through Division 3-I last week. It was also SJA’s second win of the season over Parkview (21-3), the top-rated team in the Division IV power ratings.
Equally impressive for St. Joseph’s, the win came on the heels of Friday night’s 3-2 win over Mandeville, one of the top-rated teams in Division I.
“Last night we went five (sets) against Mandeville and today we came back and went four,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “I couldn’t ask any more of my girls to come out with two victories in two days against two great teams.”
The Redstickers have showcased their depth all season, and it was no different against Parkview. Grace Toler (15 kills, 13 digs), Anna Musso (13 kills, 9 digs) and Morgan Perry (9 kills, 12 blocks) were among the leaders.
“We do a good job of playing scrappy and playing together,” Toler said. “Parkview is a great team, but we came together and worked hard.”
For Parkview, the loss caps off an otherwise sterling regular season as it tries to earn a berth at the state tournament for the eighth consecutive year.
Madison Cassidy (13 kills, 11 digs) and Taylor Sharer (10 kills, 6 digs) paced the Eagles. Also pitching in were Morgan Lambert (8 kills, 11 digs) and Maddie McReynolds (12 digs, 4 blocks).
“Our girls really wanted to beat St. Joseph’s,” PBS coach Becky Madden said. “After our first loss against them this year, I think our girls got a little frustrated when things weren’t going as smooth as we wanted it to go, and I think that affected how we played.”
In the first game, St. Joseph’s controlled the action early, and led 21-14 before Parkview made a comeback. Cassidy and Sharer each had two kills as Parkview rallied to tie the score 24-24. Toler’s kill and Camille Counce’s ace provided the margin for Redstickers’ 26-24 win.
The second game was tight throughout before St. Joseph’s prevailed. The Redstickers were unable to convert on four game points, but took advantage of the fifth when Toler’s kill gave them the 28-26 win.
There were 15 ties in the third game, the last at 23-23. Lambert’s kill and an SJA net violation gave the Eagles the two-point win.
Parkview trailed 19-14 in the fourth game, but got as close as 24-22 in the late stages. A service error provided the final point for St. Joseph’s match-clinching 25-22 win.