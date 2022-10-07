The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas.
East Ascension-St. Amant, Scotlandville-Central and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night.
If you're having a hard time viewing your game below, CLICK HERE.
Some of the big games we will be keeping an eye on Friday night include:
- East Ascension at St. Amant
- Plaquemine at Brusly
- Scotlandville at Central
- Catholic vs. Liberty - at Olympia
- East Feliciana at Baker
- Acadiana at Sam Houston
- Carencro at Lafayette High
- Southside at Comeaux
- Teurlings at Westgate
- Cecilia at Breaux Bridge
- Ascension at Catholic-NI
- Rummel vs. John Curtis - at Yenni
- Jesuit vs. Brother Martin - at Gormley
- St. Martin’s at Riverside
- L.B. Landry at Shaw
- St. Paul’s at Covington
- Newman at Belle Chasse
Louisiana prep football scores
Below you'll find live updates from south Louisiana high school football games. All of the information will update automatically (no need to refresh the page). When there's a change of possession, when a team enters the red zone or when there are less than two minutes left in a quarter, the respective boxes will turn green, red and yellow. Have feedback? Send your thoughts to kwhitfield@theadvocate.com.