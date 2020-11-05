The West Feliciana Saints turned the second quarter of their District 7-3A contest with the Mentorship Sharks into a game of keep-away and their unwillingness to share the football allowed them to cruise to a 26-0 victory Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Saints were 8 of 8 on third-down conversions in the first half and a recovered onside kick allowed them to possess the ball for 23 straight plays during a stretch of the second quarter, resulting in two touchdowns.
West Feliciana (4-2, 3-2) wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay caught eight passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — and quarterback Bennett Clement threw for 241 yards and two scores. The Saint defense held Mentorship (2-3, 1-3) to just 150 yards and earned their second shutout of the season.
How the game was won
Leading 6-0 at the start of the second quarter, the Saints used 15 plays to methodically cover 44 yards and score on a 6-yard catch by Lemay. On the drive, the Saints possessed the ball for 5:42 and converted all five of their third-down attempts.
The following kickoff was drilled hard into one of the Mentorship up-men and the ricochet was recovered by the Saints at their own 47.
Eight plays and two-and-a-half minutes later, Clement scored on a 4-yard keeper to give West Feliciana a 20-0 lead.
When Mentorship finally got the ball back, it only kept possession for three plays as Deshawn Flowers threw an interception deep into West Feliciana territory and the Saints scored again three plays later on Lemay’s third touchdown of the night — a 96-yard catch-and run.
Player of the game
West Feliciana's Lemay: The receiver scored in a variety of ways. His first score was a 35-yard reception from Daniel Willis on a halfback-option pass. He followed that up by catching a 6-yard quick slant for a score, then wrapped up the scoring with the 96-yard touchdown where he caught the ball at his own 5, made one man miss, then outran the defense down the sideline.
“He is electric,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said of Lemay. “He is one of the more electric players in the state. He is continuing how to grow as a player and learning how to be a great practice player”
They said it
Fuller: “I’m proud of the progress of our team the last few weeks being able to put together drives and execute consistently. It is a great sign of progress”
Mentorship Academy coach Keith Woods: “I thought we came out tonight prepared to play football, but a few quirky things happened to us out here tonight to swing momentum. Hats off to West Feliciana and their coaches for also having their kids ready to play.”
Notable
- Donovan McCray led Mentorship with 96 yards on 10 carries.