After a marathon win late Friday night, Gauthier Amedee made the most of a quick turnaround at the American Legion state baseball tournament.
Luke Conerly scattered seven hits and got all the support he needed in the field and at the plate as the Sharks stayed in the winner’s bracket with a 10-0, six-inning win over Benton Saturday at East Ascension's Ambeau Field.
The game ended by run rule in the bottom of the sixth when Will Delaune singled to drive in pinch runner Reuben Williams with the 10th run.
Gauthier Amedee advances to play New Orleans area based Gibbs Construction at 11 a.m. Sunday at EAHS. The winner of that game moves into the championship round, which begins Monday.
Gauthier Amedee (19-6-1) scored three runs each in the first two innings. Benton picked up two hits in three separate innings, but was 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.
“Our kids answered the bell,” Gauthier Amedee coach Kade Keowen said. “I was kind of worried about (the early start), but we showed up ready to play.”
Gauthier Amedee finished with six hits, and also took advantage of six Benton errors. Three Benton pitchers hit three batters and issued four walks as four of Gauthier Amedee’s runs were unearned.
It was a sharp contrast to what Conerly and his defensive teammates did. Conerly struck out 10, had just one walk and the Gauthier Amedee defense played error-free.
“I told the kids after the game, the biggest thing was the zero in the error column,” Keowen said. “(Conerly) throws in the 80s see he’s going to create some contact. We played great defense behind him.”
Benton put pressure on Conerly with one out in the top of the first. Kenner Lauterboch singled and Bryson Pierce followed with a double to left, Benton’s only extra base hit. Conerly got a pop fly and a strike out to get out of the jam.
After two singles in the fourth, Benton had runners at the corners with one out. Conerly kept his shutout going with a strikeout and a ground ball to third.
“Early in the game I was able to get my off-speed pitch in there,” Conerly said. “Once they started sitting on my off-speed pitch, I was able to come back with fastballs on the corners. It was working today.”
Offensively, Gauthier Amedee got going with three runs on three hits in the first. Tanner Vadnais singled in the first run and Kael Babin added a two-run single.
Two Benton errors helped Gauthier Amedee add three runs without a hit in the second. In the fourth, four Benton errors led to three more runs for Gauthier Amedee.