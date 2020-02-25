No matter how tough it got, University High’s Madison Bauder reminded her teammates that the end of journey was worth fighting for.
The third-seeded Cubs end their season with the ultimate reward — the chance to play for a Division III title at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“We started the year with a tough schedule and lost four in a row, which is something we’ve never done,” Bauder, a center-midfielder, said. “We started doubting ourselves, but we figured it out. I knew if we played together and gave it everything we had, we could go far.”
The Cubs face top-seeded Loyola of Shreveport (23-2-4) in the tourney's first final. U-High’s boys meet Vandebilt Catholic in the second game set for 7:30 p.m. It is the first time the two UHS teams have played back-to-back in a finals setting.
U-High seeks its first girls title since 2018 and face Loyola team that retooled with 10 new starters after winning a Division IV title last season. The match-up looks like a battle of opposites. Louisiana Tech signee Kalli Matlock has 34 goals and 24 assists.
Two other players have combined for 30 goals for LCP team that has allowed 20 goals all season. The selling point for the Cubs is impressive too — they have not given up a goal in 13 contests played in 2020, including three playoff games.
UHS coach Melissa Ramsey credits Bauder and other seniors, who led the Cubs’ rebranding after losing five of eight contests. UHS also lost senior forward Alyssa Reeves to a torn ACL. Reeves was the Baton Rouge area’s top player as a junior.
“Madison is a just a great kid, a wonderful teammate and very good soccer player,” Ramsey said. “I’ve had her with me since she was in the eighth grade and it has been a joy to watch her grow as a person and player. She is the kid who does anything for the team.
“If you need a place to host a team meeting, she’ll do it. Or somebody to set a positive example, she does it.”
But is was not easy. Losing to some top Division I teams early in the season was tough, but finding ways to generate offense became an urgent challenge. Instead of looking one player role, Ramsey turned to her entire team.
“We knew it was going to take all of us. We figured it out,” Bauder said. “We do rely on several young players, but we have experience. When we won the title two years ago two eighth-graders got to play and now they’re sophomores who have really grown up.
“I like the fact that we don’t rely on one or two people. I believe that makes us tougher to defend. We believe in each other. Not giving up a goal in 2020 is something we’re proud of.”
Bauder plans to attend either TCU or SMU after graduating. She is OK with the fact that her soccer career ends this weekend. In addition to Wednesday’s final, she will play in Saturday’s LHSCA All-Star game also at SLU.
“It’s a good place to end up,” Bauder added.
A basic plan
Ramsey’s game plan for the Cubs is simple, “Stop them (Loyola) from scoring.”
The UHS coach praised Loyola’s team speed and said the Cubs must keep their players from getting around the corner on the larger football-sized field. In turn, UHS hopes to use the field to control tempo.
“Once again, it will take all of us,” Ramsey said.