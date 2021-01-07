A winter tradition continues with a new look when the LSU High School Classic kicks off the indoor track season Saturday.
The annual meet usually attracks top competitors from Louisiana and other states. But with COVID-19 restrictions continuing, the meet features in-state competitors only and will be conducted in two sessions.
Running events for the first session begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House. Field events follow at 11:30 a.m.
The first session will include some field events, shorter running events and relays for boys and girls, while the second session that begins at 2 p.m. features longer running events and the remaining field events.
Some familiar names headline the one-day meet. LSU football signee Chris Hilton Jr. of Zachary competes in the high jump and relays. Scotlandville’s Reginald King Jr., a Prairie View football signee, leads the boys high jump.
Texas A&M signee Heather Abadie of St. Michael competes in the morning session in the girls pole vault, while Live Oak’s Clayton Simms competes in boys pole vault in the afternoon session.
Other competitors to watch include St. Joseph's Academy's Sophie Martin (1,600 meters), Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers (1,600), Woodlawn’s Lanard Harris (60 hurdles), Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo (long jump), John Curtis’ Raven Nunnery and Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton (both 60 meters), Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux (3,200 meters) and Orscianna Beard of Zachary (triple jump).
St. Amant wrestling
The one-day St. Amant Duals wrestling tournament set for Saturday will feature 10 teams.
Dutchtown, East Ascension, Baton Rouge High, Catholic, Zachary, Live Oak, Lakeshore, Destrehan, Fontainebleau and the host Gators are set to compete in the tourney that begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Teams will compete against each other in a series of alternating dual-match format.