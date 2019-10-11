St. Amant rolled over an outmatched McKinley squad 44-7 in the two teams’ district 5-5A opener.
After a three-and-out by McKinley (1-5, 0-1), St. Amant (4-2, 1-0) started the scoring off early with an opening-drive touchdown on three plays. Quarterback Slade Zeppuhar scored on a 15-yard rush to give the Gators an early 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion by quarterback Cole Poirrier.
A stout St. Amant defense forced another of many three-and-outs on McKinley’s second drive for the Panthers, giving St. Amant’s offense the ball back almost immediately. This time, the Gators were methodical, and with Poirrier at quarterback, they marched down the field in 10 plays and used up most of the first quarter clock.
Relying on some fourth-down trickery, Zeppuhar was in position to hold for a field goal but pulled the ball and rolled out to his right. As soon as the defense came up to tackle Zeppuhar, he lofted the ball to wide receiver Javin Augillard, who out jumped two McKinley defenders, for an eight-yard touchdown.
On the next play from scrimmage, defensive back Jordan Bennett intercepted McKinley quarterback Richard Oliver Jr. and returned the ball 48 yards for a touchdown, extending the Gators’ lead to 23-0 after another two-point conversion.
Another three-and-out forced by St. Amant’s defense gave the Gators' prime field position. Zeppuhar returned to the game at quarterback and completed 3-of-5 passes for 34 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver Austin Bascom.
An interception deep in St. Amant territory by defensive back Evan Bourgeois gave St. Amant another jolt of momentum, and the Gators began their next touchdown drive. Poirrier threw for a combined 57 yards on two passes and scrambled for another 21 yards on the first three plays of the drive, setting the Gators up in the red zone.
Two penalties on St. Amant resulted in a second-and-30, but it did not matter. Poirrier completed a pass to Augillard for 13 yards then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Bascom, giving St. Amant a 37-0 lead before half time.
The Gators finished with 21 first downs and 394 yards of offense in the game, and a late touchdown by quarterback Blake LeBouef on a 6-yard run capped off the scoring.
However, despite being down by a significant margin, McKinley’s defense made two big plays in the second half. They forced a fumble halfway through the third quarter, and late in the third quarter defensive lineman Jacob Varnado intercepted a screen pass, setting up McKinley’s first score of the game.
The Panthers' only two first downs of the game came on the ensuing possession. Oliver found wide receiver Brian Chatman on a 15-yard touchdown pass to get McKinley on the board.
Credit to the St. Amant defense, who limited McKinley to 45 total yards of offense and only allowed the two previously mentioned first downs for the entire game.