Boys
Outstanding Player
Michael Dudley, The Dunham School
Despite capping off an undefeated senior campaign with his second consecutive Division IV singles title, for Michael Dudley, the boys all-metro outstanding player, it was a season in which he put team objectives ahead of personal goals.
Dudley and fellow Dunham School senior Evan Gleason had an opportunity to pursue a doubles championship. The pair had a conversation with coach Chad Myers and all three agreed the Tigers best shot at a team title would come with Dudley playing singles.
“I told (Dudley) I think we can win the overall team title if you play singles,” Myers said. “Michael said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need me to do.’ He sacrificed playing with one of his best childhood friends. They would have won doubles.”
Dunham eventually finished second to Christ Episcopal School at the LHSAA tournament. But, a year after Dudley won the first individual singles title in school history, he was the man to beat in the Division IV bracket.
Dudley delivered another title-winning run, but he needed three sets to dispatch his second-round and quarterfinal opponents, and then again in the final when he defeated Christ Episcopal School’s Ben Chandler for the second straight year.
“When you’re the number one seed, I think you’re supposed to get the easiest draw, but his was not easy at all,” Myers said. “He showed the heart of a champion. It was unbelievable to watch.”
Singles
Charlie Fremaux, Catholic, Sr.; Michael Dudley, Dunham, Sr.; Jacob Jones, Episcopal, Jr.; Duke Stein, University, So.; Ashton Ellis, Catholic, Sr.
Doubles
Dylan Rouselle, Sr./Jackson Belcher, 7th grade, University High; Connor Brown, Sr./Noah Beamon, So., University High; Aidan Duffield, Jr./Christian St. Martin, So, Catholic High; Evan Gleason, Sr./Wait Harrod, Fr., Dunham; Cameron Lindsay, Sr./Levi Lindsay, Fr., Woodlawn.
Girls
Outstanding Player
Anne Scott Guglielmo, St. Joseph’s Academy
Anne Scott Guglielmo, a co-captain for St. Joseph’s Academy, provided leadership and helped set a championship standard of play for the Restickers, who won their second consecutive Division I team title and their fourth in six years.
Named the girls all-metro outstanding player, Gulglielmo teamed up with fellow captain Shobe Manual to form St. Joseph’s top doubles team. The duo did not disappoint as they were doubles champions for the second straight year.
“She’s a winner and she wins a lot,” St. Joseph’s coach Jason Noonan said of Guglielmo. “From her freshman year until now she’s developed a natural leadership role on the team and made it better. I always felt like the standard on the team rose because of her presence.”
This year, Guglielmo’s presence helped her doubles team to a 12-0 record. At the state tournament, Guglielmo and Manual won five matches in two days, the last a two-set win over teammates Caroline Pousson and Lilly Cambias for the doubles title.
The win put a cap on Guglielmo’s high school career, one that seemed destined for big things from the start.
“She developed a lot of her skills when she was young,” Noonan said. “She was quite the player in the south, not just Baton Rouge. That certainly carries through as you get older, but you can be a leader all you want, you still have to hit the ball. She’s been one of our main players.”
Singles
Mary Ellen Longmire, University High, So.; Zoe Stein, University High, So.; Grayce Reynolds, St. Amant, So.; Stella Boone, Dunham, So.; Ella Mancuso, St. Joseph’s, Fr.; Caroline Holliday, St. Joseph’s, Fr.
Doubles
Anne Scott Guglielmo, Sr./Shobe Manuel, Jr., St. Joseph’s; Caroline Pousson, Jr./Lilly Cambias, Sr., St. Joseph’s; Mary Clare Beacham, Sr./Lilli Verma, Sr., University High; Seraya LeMaire, Jr./Amelie LeMaire, Fr., Woodlawn.
Compiled by Charles Salzer