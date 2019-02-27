The Plaquemine High boys' basketball team is out once again to break through the ceiling that has stopped them for the last 10 years — the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. They get another chance against No. 2 Leesville on Friday.
The Green Devils reached the semifinals in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009, the first two years of 11-year coach Donald Johnson. Johnson and the Green Devils haven’t been able to get back, however, and have lost in the quarterfinal round four times in the last 10 years. There was even a three-year stretch of quarterfinal losses from 2015-2017.
In the 2015 and 2016 losses, the Green Devils held leads going into the fourth quarter but lost both by a combined six points. Then in 2017, Westgate knocked Plaquemine out in the quarterfinals and followed it up by defeating Plaquemine in the second round last year.
“It’s really tough,” said Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson, who played for the Green Devils from 2000-2002. “We just can’t get through that hump for whatever reason and just didn’t close those games out.”
Johnson says the losses do wear on the team, but they make the coaches and players more motivation and focus to fix things they did wrong in an attempt to go past the quarterfinals. This season Plaquemine (24-11) is led by a multitude of veteran players who can all take the reins on any given night.
It’s that balance of talent and experience Johnson likes most about his team, which is trying to win Plaquemine’s third state championship in basketball and first since 1976.
“We have good guard play and inside play — that’s the difference with this year’s team,” Johnson said. “The guys are similar to the team I had in 2015 with their versatility. We just don’t have the depth we had in 2015, but very similar with guards that can shoot it, can handle it, big athletic wing guys that play inside and out, and inside guys who are big and physical.”
Johnson hopes it’s enough to go on the road and beat Leesville who are 30-3 on the season and haven’t loss at home. And while the directive is solely on Leesville, it’s hard not to think about moving on to the semifinals and having a chance to get revenge on Westgate along with a trip to the state championship.
“I think that would be great,” Johnson said. “Of course we want another shot at them, but right now our focus is on Leesville.”