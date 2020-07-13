LUTCHER — For Gauthier Amedee, two out of three is certainly is not a bad thing. The Wombats beat the Bill Hood Titans 8-2 Sunday night to claim their second American Legion State title in three seasons.
“They (GA team) were fabulous all weekend,” Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet said. “That’s probably as good a five-game stretch as I’ve ever coached. We only allowed 21 baserunners in five games and that is pretty impressive.
“This team is very unselfish. They do a good job of moving guys around the bases and they also know what it takes to win, which is a credit to them and the high school programs they come from.”
Unlike two years ago, the Wombats will not advance to regional play or have a shot at going to the American Legion World Series. Both those events were canceled earlier in the spring by the coronavirus pandemic.
Semifinal and title-game wins on Sunday at Lutcher High gave Gauthier Amedee six straight wins to close out its season. The Wombats beat Retif Oil 4-1 in its semifinal game.
In the title game, Conner Adams tossed a complete-game four-hitter and struck out seven for the Wombats. The game was tied at 1-1 before Landon Manson’s RBI scored Blaise Foote to give GA the lead for good in the fourth inning.
RBI hits by Manson and Grant Griffin helped power a four-run fifth inning. Griffin and Manson each finished 2-for-2 at the plate. Reese Lipoma was 2-for-3.
In their semifinal final win over Retif, the Wombats snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Foote tossed a complete-game 3-hitter and struck out seven in the semifinal victory. A triple by Lipoma and a sacrifice fly by Teddy Webb were pivotal to the go-head inning.
“We accomplished what I wanted us to do, which was to give these guys a season, since their spring seasons were cut short. I think the players got what they wanted out of this and so did the parents,” Luquet said. “The first title in 2018 was special because it was my first state title in 38 years as a coach. This one is special too. So is this team.”